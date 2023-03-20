^

Sports

Pagdanganan hobbles with 2nd 74, ends up tied 48th

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 20, 2023 | 3:55pm
Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines hits her tee shot on the fourth hole during Round Two of the Cambia Portland Classic at the Oregon Golf Club on September 17, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.
STEVE DYKES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan marked her Epson Tour campaign tied for 48th in the Arizona Women’s Golf Classic ruled by Aussie Gabriela Ruffels via a two-stroke win over American Kathleen Scavo at the Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

But the power-hitting Filipina ace hopes for a better showing when the circuit resumes in Beaumont, California starting Thursday for the $200,000 IOA Championship.

With nothing to lose after bowing out of contention with a third round 74, Pagdanganan let it all out off the mound, blasting to a 303-yard norm that, however, led to seven missed fairways. She also fumbled on her way to the green, going out of regulation 11 times but made up for her struggled with superb putting, ending up with 25 putts.

But the ICTSI-backed ace, who posted a runaway victory in Anvaya Cove International last month, could net just four birdies while stumbling with six miscues for a 35-39 and a four-day total of 288, sparked by an inspiring first round 69.

Guce also floundered with a 74 and wound up tied at 56th with a 291 aggregate.

Ardina and Arevalo missed the cut while del Rosario will only launch her campaign in California.

Ruffels, meanwhile, saved her best for last, producing a solid 68 for a 18-under 270 total and a two-shot win over Scavo, who ran out of holes in her comeback bid in the $335,000 event.

Scavo rebounded from a shaky frontside 37 with three straight birdies from No. 14 then holed out with an eagle for a 68 and a 272.

Recommended
