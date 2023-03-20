Brodeth, Manito reassert PPS netfest dominance in Baybay

Gio Manito (second from left) and Kimi Brodeth hold their trophies as they pose with Baybay Tennis Club vice presidents Bebot Malate (left) and Jeje Chiong (right) after completing another pair of two-title romps.

MANILA, Philippines – Kimi Brodeth and Gio Manito kept their dominant run in the PPS-PEPP junior circuit, fashioning out a pair of victories in varying fashions even as Ma. Caroliean Fiel continued to stamp her class in her side of play in the Mayor Jose Carlos Cari National Juniors Tennis Championships in Baybay, Leyte last Sunday.

The top-seeded Brodeth trounced Kate Imalay, 6-2, 6-0, in the girls’ 16-U finals at the Baybay City Tennis Club then the Ormoc City star routed Corazon Lambonao, 6-1, 6-1, in the premier 18-U division to match her two-title romp in Maasin, Leyte last week.

Manito also duplicated his exploits but needed an extra set and a couple of breaks to repel Kenzo Brodeth, 6-2, 2-6, 11-9, in the boys’ 16-U championship of the Group 2 event presented by Dunlop. The Pardo, Cebu find also held off Gerald Gemida’s tough stand to prevail, 6-3, 6-4, in the 18-U finals.

Fiel, meanwhile, mounted her own charge in the 10-unisex and girls’ 12-U classes, crushing Ericson Barquio, 4-0, 4-1, in the youngest category and then surviving Chrystell Laguna, 7-5, 2-6, 13-11, in the other division.

Also clinching top honors in the tournament, held as part of the country’s longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro, are local bet Xian Calagos, Kenzo Brodeth and Imalay.

The fourth-ranked Calagos upended top seed Claudwin Toñacao, 6-4, 6-1, to snare the boys’ 12-U crown; No. 1 Kenzo Brodeth, also from Ormoc, topped the 14-U side with a 6-0, 6-0 rout of Christian Laguna; while Imalay also downed Chrystell Laguna, 6-0, 6-3, in the 14-U finals of the week-long tournament.

The Brodeths, along with Fiel, go for a sweep of the Visayan swing as they banner the field in this week’s championship hosted by Mayor Lucy Torres beginning Thursday. For details, contact tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.