UNTV Cup: Trailblazers boot out Defenders to stay in quarters hunt

Philstar.com
March 20, 2023 | 1:35pm
UNTV Cup: Trailblazers boot out Defenders to stay in quarters hunt
Paul Carbajal (right) grabs the rebound against a Senate Defender.
UNTV Cup

Games Thursday
(Paco Arena, Manila)

3 p.m. – AFP vs PNP
4:30 p.m. – DENR vs Judiciary

MANILA, Philippines – The OP-OMS Trailblazers kept their quarterfinals bid alive with a pulsating 89-87 win over the Senate Defenders in the 9th UNTV Cup last Sunday at the Novadeci Convention Center in Quezon City.

With Robert John Faundo, John Aljard and Paul Carbajal leading the way, the Trailblazers outlasted the Defenders in a wild finish to end up with a 5-4 mark, tying the GSIS Furies for fourth to fifth places in the penultimate day of the double-round elims.

In the other game of the event offering a tax-free P3 million top prize to the chosen charity of the champion team, the NHA Home Masters clinched the No. 3 seed with a 102-95 win over the GSIS Furies.

Alvin Vitug scattered 28 points apart from posting 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and a block in leading the Home Masters to their 6th win in 9 games.

With the defeat, the Defenders became the first team in the event exclusive for the country’s public servants to be eliminated. Senate wound up with a 4-5 card.

Meantime, the Judiciary Magis and AFP Cavaliers — tied for the lead with identical 6-2 marks — try to officially secure the twp outright semis berths when they collide against defending champion DENR (4-4) and PNP (4-4), respectively.

In the quarters, the third to sixth placers play another round, with the top two placers securing semis slots.

