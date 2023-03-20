^

Sports

Rookie Shaila Omipon paces Perpetual, wins NCAA volley Player of the Week award

Philstar.com
March 20, 2023 | 12:23pm
Rookie Shaila Omipon paces Perpetual, wins NCAA volley Player of the Week award
Shaila Omipon (center) dropped a team-high 22 points, including the last two attacks, alongside six digs in their 25-21, 25-13, 25-22 triumph over the Lady Pirates last Friday.
NCAA / GMA

MANILA, Philippines – It has been an eventful week for University of Perpetual Help System DALTA with a sensational rookie in Shaila Omipon serving as the protagonist for the Las Piñas-based crew. 

The Lady Altas capped off Week 4 of the NCAA Season 98 women's volleyball tournament unscathed, sweeping fellow contenders Lyceum of the Philippines University and Mapua University to close out their elimination round campaign with an 8-1 card. 

Most importantly, Perpetual booked its Final Four ticket after missing out on it in the previous edition. And the Lady Altas have Omipon to thank for it. 

The first-year open spiker dropped a team-high 22 points, including the last two attacks, alongside six digs in their 25-21, 25-13, 25-22 triumph over the Lady Pirates last Friday.

She then churned out 13 markers laced with 10 digs as Perpetual claimed a 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 victory against the Lady Cardinals on Sunday, formalizing their second seed finish behind defending champion De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. 

With her consistent showings so far for Perpetual, the 19-year-old Omipon was hailed the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week recognition presented by San Miguel Corporation and Philippine Sports Commission, as well as minor sponsors MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival and Jockey.

Omipon edged out Benilde's Jade Gentapa and Gayle Pascual as well as San Sebastian College-Recoletos' Tina Marasigan for the weekly honors decided and deliberated by scribes regularly covering the league. 

Perpetual head coach Sandy Rieta was not surprised by Omipon's stellar run so far, stressing he trusts all his players as they eye to recover from a dismal seventh-place finish in Season 97.

"Sanay na ako dito [kay Shaila] na mag-perform nang maganda," Rieta said. 

"Malaki naman tiwala ko sa mga players ko, sa kanila. Lagi ko lang sinasabi sa kanila na ang laki ng tiwala namin sa kanila, so kailangan 'yung tiwala niyo sa sarili niyo, gano'n din."

The Lady Altas will look to use this momentum when the stepladder Final Four round begins this Sunday starting with the knockout match between Lyceum and Mapua.

NCAA

PERPETUAL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
B. League: Sotto continues to shine in Hiroshima win, Tamayo gets starting nod for Ryukyu

B. League: Sotto continues to shine in Hiroshima win, Tamayo gets starting nod for Ryukyu

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Sotto, fresh from a double-double on Saturday, scored 14 points on 7-of-13 shooting while also nabbing nine rebounds. He also...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena pockets P7.3M, rules DGC Open with solid 65

Tabuena pockets P7.3M, rules DGC Open with solid 65

By Jan Veran | 17 hours ago
The Filipino ace churned out his Sunday’s best to close out with a bogey-free 65.
Sports
fbtw

Clark could be another Brownlee

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
San Miguel Beer head coach Jorge Gallent isn’t discounting the possibility of making Cameron Clark a resident import like Barangay Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee in the PBA. Brownlee is on his 10th conference...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Duncan brothers end 10-year reign in Vermont

Fil-Am Duncan brothers end 10-year reign in Vermont

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Filipino-American Robin Duncan ended their siblings' 10-year run in the University of Vermont Basketball team last ...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Sean Alter commits to UP Fighting Maroons

Fil-Am Sean Alter commits to UP Fighting Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
The UP Fighting Maroons continue to haul in the talent for UAAP Season 86 as they secured the commitment of 6'8" Fil-Am prospect...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Brodeth, Manito reassert PPS netfest dominance in Baybay

Brodeth, Manito reassert PPS netfest dominance in Baybay

3 minutes ago
Kimi Brodeth and Gio Manito kept their dominant run in the PPS-PEPP junior circuit, fashioning out a pair of victories in...
Sports
fbtw
UNTV Cup: Trailblazers boot out Defenders to stay in quarters hunt

UNTV Cup: Trailblazers boot out Defenders to stay in quarters hunt

29 minutes ago
The OP-OMS Trailblazers kept their quarterfinals bid alive with a pulsating 89-87 win over the Senate Defenders in the 9th...
Sports
fbtw
England in must-win vs Italy Badly in Euro 2024 qualifier

England in must-win vs Italy Badly in Euro 2024 qualifier

By Rick Olivares | 34 minutes ago
You could say that this has been a one-sided affair for Italy.
Sports
fbtw
Gadia, Ouanpo score as Gentle Giants edge Maharlika Manila

Gadia, Ouanpo score as Gentle Giants edge Maharlika Manila

41 minutes ago
Daniel Gadia struck late in the first half to cancel out David Basa’s surprise opener for Maharlika, before Ivan Ouano...
Sports
fbtw
Avaricio seeks sweep of Ladies Philippine Golf Tour&rsquo;s Visayan swing

Avaricio seeks sweep of Ladies Philippine Golf Tour’s Visayan swing

47 minutes ago
Chanelle Avaricio, bouncy coming off a near-improbable title run in Bacolod, hopes to cash in on her fine form and good breaks...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with