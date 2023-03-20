^

Magramo brothers gun for regional belts at Elorde Awards

Philstar.com
March 20, 2023 | 11:09am
MANILA, Philippines – Three regional boxing title fights will spice up the return of the Gabriel “Flash” Elorde Boxing Awards Banquet of Champions for its 23rd anniversary Saturday at the Okada Manila Grand Ballroom in Parañaque City. 

Former world title challenger Giemel Magramo (26-3, with 21 knockouts) and his younger brother Arvin Magramo (16-1-1, with 11 KOs) will clash against separate foes for World Boxing Organization (WBO) regional titles starting 3 p.m. prior to the awards night. 

The 28-year-old Giemel will take on Thailand’s Sanchai Yotboon for the WBO Global flyweight belt, while the 26-year-old Arvin will collide with countryman Joel Lino for WBO Oriental lightweight title.

Twenty-year-old prospect Albert Francisco will battle Chinese Chengcheng Yang for the WBO Oriental Youth flyweight championship in the title bout. 

“It’s going to be a memorable night, but first we have to treat all the awardees and guests with total actions,” said event organizer Liza Elorde, wife of Elorde’s son Johnny. “Filipino boxers, fans and supporters deserve to be recognized.”

After a three-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual awards night will honor the country’s best and top-performing boxers from the professional and amateur ranks from 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Guests from the private and government sectors are expected to grace the return of the gala. 

Eight-division world champion former Sen, Manny Pacquiao and four-weight class titlist Nonito Donaire Jr. will be feted with the Special Award of Distinction for continuously reaping world championship crowns even after being  elevated to the Elorde Hall of Fame several years back and winning the Boxer of the Year award for seven consecutive times.

A total of seven fighters have been chosen as Boxer of the Year headed by IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas (2019, 2020 and 2021); WBO bantamweight champion Johnriel Casimero (2019, 2020 and 2021), IBF minimum weight titleholder Pedro Taduran (2019 and 2020); IBF minimum weight champion Rene Mark Cuarto (2021 and 2022); WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo (2022); reigning IBO flyweight champion Dave Apolinario; and WBO and WBA minimum weight champion Vic Saludar 2019 and 2021. 

The gala will also honor amateur fighters that won medals in the Tokyo Olympics — silver medalists Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio, and bronze medalist Eumir Marcial — together with 2019 Southeast Asian Games boxing medalists. 

Other awards will be Philippine Champions, International and Regional Champions, Ring Excellence Awards, Top Honorees, Amateur Divisions, Citations and Posthumous Awards.

Aside from celebrating the 88th birthday of Filipino ring legend and icon Gabriel Elorde, the annual festivity will also pay tribute to his wife —the late Laura Elorde, the matriarch of the family who passed away in May 2020. 

The first Elorde Awards were held in 2000 at the Manila Hotel.

For more information, contact Beth Oriendo and Mhay at +639066053524 or +639175118647.

