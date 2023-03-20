Manila Stars take down Super Rangers in 7s football tourney

MANILA, Philippines – And now there is one undefeated team.

Manila Stars scored a huge win when they bested Super Rangers, 3-2, in the AIA 7s Football Tournament last Sunday evening at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

Manila Stars actually scored first in the contest — a situation that Super Rangers have not been in all season long.

However, Super Rangers answered by scoring two goals to go ahead, 2-1.

With time running out, Manila Stars stunned their foe with a late equalizer, one that sent the outcome to a penalty shootout.

In sudden death, Super Rangers’ Juel Ebere and Fidel Nnabuife missed their chances while Manila Stars made good on their second spot kick to give their side the win.

Both squads were 5-0 heading into this eagerly awaited match-up. Super Rangers were favored because not only have they been scoring like crazy — finding the back of the net 21 times — but they had the league’s stingiest defense as they only conceded two.

At 6-0 and atop the men’s Division One standings, Manila Stars earn a bye for next weekend while Super Rangers look to bounce back against tough Sino Football Club on Sunday, March 26.

In Manila Stars’ final two assignments of the elimination round, they take on Black Amigos and Maharlika Manila FC.

Super Rangers will have one more game after this weekend, and that is against Africa United in the final weekend of the elimination round.