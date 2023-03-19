Blue Eagles end woes against struggling Fighting Maroons

Games on Wednesday

(SM Mall of Asia Arena)

10 a.m. – AdU vs UP (Men)

12 p. m. – AdU vs UP (Women)

2 p.m. – DLSU vs NU (Women)

4 p.m. – DLSU vs NU (Men)

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo de Manila University stopped its four-game skid at the expense of University of the Philippines, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament, Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Related Stories Lady Spikers buck slow start, shoot down Lady Falcons for sixth win

Vanie Gandler led the Blue Eagles with 17 points scattered through 13 attacks, two blocks, and two service aces.

Faith Nisperos made 14 points along with five digs, while AC Miner produced seven points to her name.

"We missed this feeling. I thank the players for accepting the challenge because I challenged them to take pride and have a strong character in this game no matter what," said Ateneo head coach Oliver Almadro, whose team ended the first round at 2-5, good for sixth.

"Of course, it's been a frustrating and tough first round so it feels great to finally get another win and hopefully we can use this as momentum coming into the second round. The fight's not over so we're just gonna keep going," said Gandler.

After breezing through the first set, the Fighting Maroons battled back in the second and trailed by just two late, 20-22, but Miner went back-to-back before Nisperos ended it with an off-the-block hammer for the commanding 2-0 lead, 25-22.

A 4-1 swing from a 21-20 count allowed Ateneo to seal the win with contributions from Geezel Tsunashima, Gandler, and Nisperos.

Jewel Encarnacion came through with 11 points, nine digs and nine receptions while Niña Ytang had four blocks for a seven-point showing for UP. Alyssa Bertolano, who came off the bench, was held to just six points.

The Fighting Maroons, who fell to 1-5, will face Adamson University on Wednesday, 12 pm, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.