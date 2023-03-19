^

Sports

SJ Moore stars as Team Hustle bests Team Heart in NBTC All-Star Game

Philstar.com
March 19, 2023 | 4:32pm
SJ Moore stars as Team Hustle bests Team Heart in NBTC All-Star Game
Team Hustle's SJ Moore
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Team Hustle's SJ Moore shone brightest among the stars in the showcase of the future of Philippine basketball after bagging the Most Outstanding Player of the Under Armour-NBTC All-Star Game, Sunday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Moore put on display his hops with several rim-rattling dunks en route towards a 19-point outing in his side's 108-91 victory vs. Team Heart.

For the Arellano standout, it was all about showcasing his skills in the showpiece of the biggest grassroots even backed by Smart, SM, Strong Realty and Development Corp., Under Armour, and Molten.

"For me, it was about being the top player among the 24 best," said Moore, who ranked 15th in the 2023 NBTC 24 annual rankings of the best HS players in the Philippines.

"Especially, getting a chance a play with all the best NCAA's juniors (players), I'm lucky to be chosen to be the best player," he added.

Team Hustle wrested control in the first quarter courtesy of 10 markers from Moore. Their margin then widened to as much as 18 late in the second period, as they brought a 55-39 advantage into intermission.

In the second half, Team Hustle remained firmly in control, seeing their lead balloon to as much as 25, 86-61, late in the third period. True to their name, Team Heart tried to fight back and bridged the gap to as close as 12, 88-100, but only 1:20 remained to alter the final result.

Kieffer Alas of De La Salle Zobel supplied 14 markers, while NCAA 98 Juniors Finals MVP Andy Gemao dropped 13, most of them from slam dunks.

On the other side, San Beda's Chris Hubilla top-scored for Team Heart with 27 points.

La Salle women's basketball head coach Cholo Villanueva coached Team Hustle, while ex-CSB mentor TY Tang called the shots for Team Heart.

"For me it's a great experience being a coach. You want to be honing the next generation of basketball players and being a part of this event is really a privilege for me," said Villanueva.

In the side events, Winnipeg's Lorence Dela Cruz edged Fil-Nation Select's Caellum Harris to be crowned as Slam Dunk king.

The 5-foot-9 guard vaulted to pole position thanks to a one-handed windmill slam he caught from a self-made bounce pass. That netted him a perfect score of 50 from judges that included TNT Tropang Giga's Mikey Williams, Glenn Khobuntin, and import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

To seal the deal, Dela Cruz then launched himself for a two-handed 360-degree dunk.

Meanwhile, Batang Tiaong's John Rex Villanueva outpointed seven other participants in the Three-Point Shootout after nailing 15 from downtown, three more than Saint Jude Catholic School's Kobe Chong, who had 11 in the final round.

On the other hand, Ateneo's Kristian Porter bested Batang Tiaong's Vhoris Marasigan in the closing round of the Skills Challenge after finishing the course that combined passing, finishing, and shooting at 22.2 seconds.

The biggest grassroots event also supported by Tecno, Regent, Rebisco, Jollibee, San Miguel Corp., Maynilad, Rebel Sports Pilipinas, MNL Kingpin, Gatorade, Swish App by NBN23, Victory Liner, Jasper Jean, Darlington, Exped, Mr. Freeze, Coach E Basketball School, Lighthouse Events, and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas continues today with the Division 2 and 1 Finals.

All games will be livestreamed on Facebook on the NBTC, Smart Sports, and Puso Pilipinas pages.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fil-Am Duncan brothers end 10-year reign in Vermont

Fil-Am Duncan brothers end 10-year reign in Vermont

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Filipino-American Robin Duncan ended their siblings' 10-year run in the University of Vermont Basketball team last ...
Sports
fbtw
Race to semis on today

Race to semis on today

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Twice-to-beat squads San Miguel Beer and Barangay Ginebra go for the express lane to the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals...
Sports
fbtw

Clark could be another Brownlee

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
San Miguel Beer head coach Jorge Gallent isn’t discounting the possibility of making Cameron Clark a resident import like Barangay Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee in the PBA. Brownlee is on his 10th conference...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto bags double-double in Hiroshima rout of Ibaraki

Sotto bags double-double in Hiroshima rout of Ibaraki

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Sotto, in just his third game with Hiroshima, finished with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds and...
Sports
fbtw
Injured Valdez continues to be voice of reason for Creamline Cool Smashers

Injured Valdez continues to be voice of reason for Creamline Cool Smashers

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
As her side faced a tough challenge from the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in Game One of their best-of-three semifinals match...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
B. League: Sotto continues to shine in Hiroshima win, Tamayo gets starting nod for Ryukyu

B. League: Sotto continues to shine in Hiroshima win, Tamayo gets starting nod for Ryukyu

By Luisa Morales | 6 minutes ago
Sotto, fresh from a double-double on Saturday, scored 14 points on 7-of-13 shooting while also nabbing nine rebounds. He also...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles end woes against struggling Fighting Maroons

Blue Eagles end woes against struggling Fighting Maroons

44 minutes ago
Vanie Gandler led the Blue Eagles with 17 points scattered through 13 attacks, two blocks, and two service aces.
Sports
fbtw
Shaky windup drops Pagdanganan out of title hunt in Arizona Women's Golf Classic

Shaky windup drops Pagdanganan out of title hunt in Arizona Women's Golf Classic

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Pagdanganan put herself in the mix with a first round 69 but fell by five with a 71 Friday as Ruffels and company pressed...
Sports
fbtw
PNVF's Fil-Am recruits feel pressure to win SEA Games gold

PNVF's Fil-Am recruits feel pressure to win SEA Games gold

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Highly touted to revamp a national team which last won silver in the 2019 SEA Games in Manila, Steven Rotter, Cyrus De Guzman,...
Sports
fbtw
IRONMAN 70.3 Davao girds for hot, exacting race

IRONMAN 70.3 Davao girds for hot, exacting race

3 hours ago
Organizers of the event powered by Petron have guaranteed the best racing experience for the huge field all geared up for...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with