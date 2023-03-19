^

Sports

Lady Spikers buck slow start, shoot down Lady Falcons for sixth win

Philstar.com
March 19, 2023 | 1:48pm
Lady Spikers buck slow start, shoot down Lady Falcons for sixth win
Angel Canino
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University slipped in the first set but bounced back, sweeping the next three to beat Adamson University,  22-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-19, and move closer to a first round sweep in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan, Sunday.

Angel Canino tried to will De La Salle to a comeback in the opening frame with back-to-back crosscourt kills, 22-23, but Trisha Tubu and Lucille Almonte came up clutch for the Adamson early lead, 25-22.

But the Lady Spikers' answer was furious, leaving the Lady Falcons in the second and third periods by wide margins.

Ahead by just a point in the fourth salvo, 12-11, De La Salle broke away with a 7-1 blitz built on its solid blocking and Canino's attacks en route to finishing the match in one hour and 49 minutes.

"Yung first set medyo sobrang shaky nung start namin siguro dahil medyo nangangapa si Angel, ilang days din siya hindi nakapagtraining dahil under the weather so yesterday lang siya nakatraining so nangangapa pa nga," said interim head coach Noel Orcullo on their first set downer.

"Pinaalalahanan ko lang naman after ng first set na bumalik dahil kailangan so ayun nagising siguro."

De La Salle remained unscathed in six games heading into their Finals rematch with reigning champion National University on Wednesday, 2 p.m., at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. The Lady Spikers are enjoying their best start since Season 77 (2014-15) where they also went 6-0.

Canino starred again for De La Salle with 21 points and 17 excellent receptions while Jolina Dela Cruz added 10 points of her own.

Thea Gagate and Fifi Sharma were responsible for 11 of the Lady Spikers' 14 blocks as the former had 16 points on five rejections while the latter ended with 12 points, half off blocks.

Trisha Tubu made 13 points for Adamson while Kate Santiago tallied a triple-double of 12 points, 15 digs, and 10 receptions.

The Lady Falcons, on the other hand, fell to 4-2 in the fourth spot. They will wrap up the first round against University of the Philippines on Wednesday as well.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Clark could be another Brownlee

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
San Miguel Beer head coach Jorge Gallent isn’t discounting the possibility of making Cameron Clark a resident import like Barangay Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee in the PBA. Brownlee is on his 10th conference...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Duncan brothers end 10-year reign in Vermont

Fil-Am Duncan brothers end 10-year reign in Vermont

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Filipino-American Robin Duncan ended their siblings' 10-year run in the University of Vermont Basketball team last ...
Sports
fbtw
Race to semis on today

Race to semis on today

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Twice-to-beat squads San Miguel Beer and Barangay Ginebra go for the express lane to the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto bags double-double in Hiroshima rout of Ibaraki

Sotto bags double-double in Hiroshima rout of Ibaraki

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Sotto, in just his third game with Hiroshima, finished with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds and...
Sports
fbtw
Injured Valdez continues to be voice of reason for Creamline Cool Smashers

Injured Valdez continues to be voice of reason for Creamline Cool Smashers

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
As her side faced a tough challenge from the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in Game One of their best-of-three semifinals match...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
IRONMAN 70.3 Davao girds for hot, exacting race

IRONMAN 70.3 Davao girds for hot, exacting race

27 minutes ago
Organizers of the event powered by Petron have guaranteed the best racing experience for the huge field all geared up for...
Sports
fbtw
Gayoso, Amita score anew as Kaya storms back vs ADT

Gayoso, Amita score anew as Kaya storms back vs ADT

47 minutes ago
Gayoso struck the go-ahead goal in the second half before Amita sealed the victory with another late strike as Kaya made it...
Sports
fbtw
Highlands Ladies Cup draws full-packed cast

Highlands Ladies Cup draws full-packed cast

1 hour ago
Backed by Diamond sponsors W Group, Inc. and Willie Ocier, the Highlands Ladies Cup will feature players of all genders with...
Sports
fbtw
Confident Alido targets back-to-back PGT win in Iloilo

Confident Alido targets back-to-back PGT win in Iloilo

2 hours ago
Not only will the 22-year-old Alido bring momentum to the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge beginning Wednesday but also the drive...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Nation Select outduels NUNS for historic NBTC girls crown

Fil-Nation Select outduels NUNS for historic NBTC girls crown

2 hours ago
Led by Harvard University-commit Nina Emnace's 17 points, the Fil-foreigners fended off a gritty challenge from the Lady Bullpups...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with