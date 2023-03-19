Lady Spikers buck slow start, shoot down Lady Falcons for sixth win

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University slipped in the first set but bounced back, sweeping the next three to beat Adamson University, 22-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-19, and move closer to a first round sweep in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan, Sunday.

Angel Canino tried to will De La Salle to a comeback in the opening frame with back-to-back crosscourt kills, 22-23, but Trisha Tubu and Lucille Almonte came up clutch for the Adamson early lead, 25-22.

But the Lady Spikers' answer was furious, leaving the Lady Falcons in the second and third periods by wide margins.

Ahead by just a point in the fourth salvo, 12-11, De La Salle broke away with a 7-1 blitz built on its solid blocking and Canino's attacks en route to finishing the match in one hour and 49 minutes.

"Yung first set medyo sobrang shaky nung start namin siguro dahil medyo nangangapa si Angel, ilang days din siya hindi nakapagtraining dahil under the weather so yesterday lang siya nakatraining so nangangapa pa nga," said interim head coach Noel Orcullo on their first set downer.

"Pinaalalahanan ko lang naman after ng first set na bumalik dahil kailangan so ayun nagising siguro."

De La Salle remained unscathed in six games heading into their Finals rematch with reigning champion National University on Wednesday, 2 p.m., at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. The Lady Spikers are enjoying their best start since Season 77 (2014-15) where they also went 6-0.

Canino starred again for De La Salle with 21 points and 17 excellent receptions while Jolina Dela Cruz added 10 points of her own.

Thea Gagate and Fifi Sharma were responsible for 11 of the Lady Spikers' 14 blocks as the former had 16 points on five rejections while the latter ended with 12 points, half off blocks.

Trisha Tubu made 13 points for Adamson while Kate Santiago tallied a triple-double of 12 points, 15 digs, and 10 receptions.

The Lady Falcons, on the other hand, fell to 4-2 in the fourth spot. They will wrap up the first round against University of the Philippines on Wednesday as well.