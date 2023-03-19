^

Highlands Ladies Cup draws full-packed cast

March 19, 2023 | 1:26pm
Highlands Ladies Cup draws full-packed cast
MANILA, Philippines — Two days after heralding the return of the Highlands Ladies Cup, tickets have been sold out with a maximum of 200 players set to vie for top honors in various divisions when the milestone 15th staging of event is held on April 29.

In fact, the Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter said it will make full use of the Tagaytay Midlands’ three courses, including the Lucky 9 – to accommodate the big number of entries that further underscored the popularity the fiesta-like fun but competitive tournament has generated before the pandemic.

“It will be one big ‘par-tee’ in Tagaytay on April 29,” said THLC president Rosalind Wee of the upcoming event that will also mark the Tagaytay Ladies team’s 18th founding anniversary.

Backed by Diamond sponsors W Group, Inc. and Willie Ocier, the Highlands Ladies Cup will feature players of all genders with various titles to be disputed in different divisions under the System 36 scoring format.

The tournament, supported by Platinum sponsors CLC Marketing Ventures, Corp., Parola Maritime Agency, Inc., Powerball Gaming and CWC International, Regent Travel (gold) and ComWorks and Kaiser Int’l. Health Group (silver), will have a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

Making up the bronze sponsors’ list are WeeCom Developers, Olive Tree Corp., GM Eloah Agrocrops Co., RCW Construction & Dev’t Corp., ELTX Logistics Corp., H&E Multimix Mfg., Prime Star Distributors Inc., RGO Lab & Industrial Diagnostic Center. Concrete Masters, Manila Bankers Life Insurance Corp., Morning Glory Co. Inc., Omniversal Assurance Agency Corp.; Wilcon, Asia Cargo Container Line Inc., Landlite, Omni, Filhome Builders, Koten Phils., Davies Paint, Ayala Premiere, Dae Jang Gum Shabu Shabu, Anika Island Resorts, Orocan, Champion, KLIO products, Caraderme Clinic, Wilcon Home Depot, Boysen, Kawsek, Inc., URC and Marie France.

Held late in the year in its past editions, the THLC moved it to an earlier date to coincide with the Tagaytay Ladies team’s founding anniversary celebrations.

Part of the proceeds will go to THLC’s favorite charity in Silang, Cavite, the Boys & Girls Town where school age children are preparedfor the real world through an entrepreneurial-based education.

