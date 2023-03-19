Fil-Nation Select outduels NUNS for historic NBTC girls crown

MANILA, Philippines — The inaugural 2023 Smart-NBTC Girls Have Next powered by Fil-Nation Select concluded with an action-packed final on Sunday, as Fil-Nation Select-USA outplayed local powerhouse NU-Nazareth School, 63-54, at Mall of Asia Arena.

Led by Harvard University-commit Nina Emnace's 17 points, the Fil-foreigners fended off a gritty challenge from the Lady Bullpups and emerged as the first-ever girls champions of this tourney sponsored by Smart, SM, Strong Realty and Development Corp., Under Armour, and Molten.

The Lady Bullpups battled back from an eight-point halftime deficit in the third quarter and took the lead with back-to-back baskets from Cielo Pagdulagan, 43-41. Emnace, however, drilled a three to regain the lead.

The game remained nip-and-tuck in the final frame, as a triple from Rachelle Mendoza got NUNS within six, 52-58, with 4:32 remaining. The Fil-fors had the answer, though, and Isabella De Jesus provided the dagger with a three of her own for the biggest lead of the game at nine with 2:32 ticks left.

Fil-Nation Select head coach Roger Mantua commended his wards in persevering to win the championship despite short preparation time.

"I believe that was a well-earned win. The girls were just playing hard (and) stayed disciplined. There were a few lapses, but I think the girls were able to overcome that. They overcame the obstacles and we can see the results. They played together as a team," he said.

