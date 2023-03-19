^

Sports

F2 head coach offers no excuses for semis loss to Creamline

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 19, 2023 | 12:33pm
F2 head coach offers no excuses for semis loss to Creamline
Regine Diego
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — F2 Logistics Cargo Movers head coach Regine Diego didn't mince her words after her team fell flat against the Creamline Cool Smashers in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference semifinals on Saturday.

After showing some fight in the third set to extend the match, the 4th-seed Cargo Movers started out slow in the fourth set and were closed out easily by the defending champions.

Diego is coaching in her first conference with the Cargo Movers. She believes that as F2 are in the semis for only the first time in the PVL, some nerves may have had a part in the loss but ultimately, they fell down to who wanted it more.

"This is different pa rin kasi semifinals eh. For the longest time, they haven't been here siguro naninibago but you know, ayaw ko ng dahilan, ayaw ko ng reason," said Diego. 

"Talo kami kasi ayaw namin ngayon, mas gusto ng Creamline. 'Yun yung dahilan," she added.

Diego didn't even want to dwell on the fact that F2 was missing the services of Myla Pablo because of injury. With more than enough firepower still on her arsenal, Diego refused to excuse her team.

"Hindi dahil sa mga injuries kasi lahat naman ng mga teams are working hard so talo kami kasi it's our fault. We didn't play our best today," she said.

Diego also lamented the fact that her players had a tendency to let their energy die down even as they took a win in Set 3.

"I told them na they can't stop whenever they want. They can't stop connecting with each other kasi one point is very important like for example the first set where in 'di sila nag communicate 'di ba? That has been a problem ever since so I'm trying to remind them that it can cost you one game or one set so you know, you need to continually communicate with each other, connect with each other kasi kailangan. Kasi andito na tayo eh, sayang naman," she said.

F2 will attempt to extend the semis series when they face Creamline in Game Two on Tuesday, March 21, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Clark could be another Brownlee

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
San Miguel Beer head coach Jorge Gallent isn’t discounting the possibility of making Cameron Clark a resident import like Barangay Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee in the PBA. Brownlee is on his 10th conference...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Duncan brothers end 10-year reign in Vermont

Fil-Am Duncan brothers end 10-year reign in Vermont

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Filipino-American Robin Duncan ended their siblings' 10-year run in the University of Vermont Basketball team last ...
Sports
fbtw
Race to semis on today

Race to semis on today

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Twice-to-beat squads San Miguel Beer and Barangay Ginebra go for the express lane to the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto bags double-double in Hiroshima rout of Ibaraki

Sotto bags double-double in Hiroshima rout of Ibaraki

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Sotto, in just his third game with Hiroshima, finished with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds and...
Sports
fbtw
Injured Valdez continues to be voice of reason for Creamline Cool Smashers

Injured Valdez continues to be voice of reason for Creamline Cool Smashers

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
As her side faced a tough challenge from the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in Game One of their best-of-three semifinals match...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
IRONMAN 70.3 Davao girds for hot, exacting race

IRONMAN 70.3 Davao girds for hot, exacting race

27 minutes ago
Organizers of the event powered by Petron have guaranteed the best racing experience for the huge field all geared up for...
Sports
fbtw
Gayoso, Amita score anew as Kaya storms back vs ADT

Gayoso, Amita score anew as Kaya storms back vs ADT

47 minutes ago
Gayoso struck the go-ahead goal in the second half before Amita sealed the victory with another late strike as Kaya made it...
Sports
fbtw
Highlands Ladies Cup draws full-packed cast

Highlands Ladies Cup draws full-packed cast

1 hour ago
Backed by Diamond sponsors W Group, Inc. and Willie Ocier, the Highlands Ladies Cup will feature players of all genders with...
Sports
fbtw
Confident Alido targets back-to-back PGT win in Iloilo

Confident Alido targets back-to-back PGT win in Iloilo

2 hours ago
Not only will the 22-year-old Alido bring momentum to the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge beginning Wednesday but also the drive...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Nation Select outduels NUNS for historic NBTC girls crown

Fil-Nation Select outduels NUNS for historic NBTC girls crown

2 hours ago
Led by Harvard University-commit Nina Emnace's 17 points, the Fil-foreigners fended off a gritty challenge from the Lady Bullpups...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with