F2 head coach offers no excuses for semis loss to Creamline

MANILA, Philippines — F2 Logistics Cargo Movers head coach Regine Diego didn't mince her words after her team fell flat against the Creamline Cool Smashers in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference semifinals on Saturday.

After showing some fight in the third set to extend the match, the 4th-seed Cargo Movers started out slow in the fourth set and were closed out easily by the defending champions.

Diego is coaching in her first conference with the Cargo Movers. She believes that as F2 are in the semis for only the first time in the PVL, some nerves may have had a part in the loss but ultimately, they fell down to who wanted it more.

"This is different pa rin kasi semifinals eh. For the longest time, they haven't been here siguro naninibago but you know, ayaw ko ng dahilan, ayaw ko ng reason," said Diego.

"Talo kami kasi ayaw namin ngayon, mas gusto ng Creamline. 'Yun yung dahilan," she added.

Diego didn't even want to dwell on the fact that F2 was missing the services of Myla Pablo because of injury. With more than enough firepower still on her arsenal, Diego refused to excuse her team.

"Hindi dahil sa mga injuries kasi lahat naman ng mga teams are working hard so talo kami kasi it's our fault. We didn't play our best today," she said.

Diego also lamented the fact that her players had a tendency to let their energy die down even as they took a win in Set 3.

"I told them na they can't stop whenever they want. They can't stop connecting with each other kasi one point is very important like for example the first set where in 'di sila nag communicate 'di ba? That has been a problem ever since so I'm trying to remind them that it can cost you one game or one set so you know, you need to continually communicate with each other, connect with each other kasi kailangan. Kasi andito na tayo eh, sayang naman," she said.

F2 will attempt to extend the semis series when they face Creamline in Game Two on Tuesday, March 21, at the Mall of Asia Arena.