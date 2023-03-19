Injured Valdez continues to be voice of reason for Creamline Cool Smashers

MANILA, Philippines — Even as she continues to be stuck on the sidelines due to injury, Alyssa Valdez still manages to impact the Creamline Cool Smashers as they seek entry into the finals of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference.

As her team faced a tough challenge from the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in Game One of their best-of-three semifinals match up last Saturday, Valdez provided pointers to her teammates after losing what could've been a pivotal third set even as they were up 2-0.

Tots Carlos, who uncorked 22 points against the Cargo Movers, bared that Valdez had not only given them motivation, but also pointed out where they can clean up their game.

"Si Ate Ly kasi, objective 'yan mag-salita, plus with motivations. So 'yun lang, reminders lang naman ang sinasabi niya, kung ano lang 'yung nakikita niya na pwede pa naming i-improve, pwede pa namin ayusin," Carlos said.

"Like 'yung mga bola na pag balikan, mas okay kung mako-control namin, mabibigay namin kay Ate Jia. So ayun lang, reminders lang na may konting motivation, tsaka nire-remind niya lang kami na maging patient [and] composed," added the two-time PVL MVP.

And Valdez' words seemed to have resonated well with her teammates as Creamline went on a scorching 8-1 start in Set 4 which proved to be insurmountable as they took the win in four sets.

Now, as they seek a close out, head coach Sherwin Meneses will look to go back to basics in anticipation for Game Two on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"Siyempre sa lahat naman, napakahirap 'yung mag-close eh. Pero we have two days naman sa preparation. Sana maging healthy kami sa two days at sa upcoming Tuesday game. So 'yun muna ang unahin namin, mag-prepare para sa Game 2. Treat lang namin na simple game," said Meneses.

Creamline and F2 battle in the main game at 6:30 p.m. while the other semis match up between the Petro Gazz Angels and the PLDT High Speed Hitters get things rolling in the first game at 4 p.m.

Petro Gazz is ahead, 1-0, against PLDT.