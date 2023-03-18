^

Fil-Ams, Brazilian coach beef up Philippine men's volleyball for SEA Games

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 18, 2023 | 4:10pm
Fil-Ams, Brazilian coach beef up Philippine men's volleyball for SEA Games
L-R Steven Rotter, Cris Gopez, Cyrus de Guzman, and Michael Vicente
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

MANILA, Philippines — Three Filipino-American players and a new Brazilian head coach will reinforce the Philippine men's national volleyball team in time for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in May.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) announced their inclusion to the team on Saturday, with a press conference at the Golden Bay Fresh Seafoods Restaurant in Pasay City.

Steven Rotter, Cyrus De Guzman and Michael Vicente were named as the newest additions to the national team who will be looking to return to the podium after a silver medal finish in the biennial meet back in 2019.

Rotter, for his part, is already seeing action in the Spiker's Turf with AMC-Cotabato Spikers. The first time he has visited the Philippines, he says he is looking forward to what he can bring to the table.

"[It's a] big adjustment. We're still trying to figure out what to do in our down time," Rotter said. 

"Practices is getting us going. I'm just excited to be part of this organization, to be part of Fil-Am [Nation], Philippine volleyball. I'm just excited to show what we can do," he added.

The three players were endorsed to the PNVF by sports firm Fil-Nation Select, headed by Cris Gopez.

Gopez, who has been working before with the likes of Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and other federations as well, helped the three players to get scouted by the national team and gain the necessary documents to compete.

"I've been helping the Philippines to facilitate a lot of big talent all over the world. We're here to identify Filipino talent in all sports," said Gopez. 

"Our goal is to help produce many Philippines passports. In the past, 2 and half years, we've already produced over 300+ passports for many athletes. That way, they are all eligible and it helps with the federation across the board."

Having been with the national team for only a couple of weeks, Vicente said that gelling together with the team is a work in progress.

"We're getting to know the guys. Our chemistry, us three, we're playing a lot of high level volleyball in California. Our chemistry in the tryouts was we can play with each other even if we've never been with each other," said Vicente.

"Connecting with the guys have been sometimes challenging but we're picking it up pretty easy," he added.

They're also looking to adjust to Philippine volleyball, which De Guzman, who has played professionally in the US, noted is quite different to what they were used to.

"Especially in the national team, I just noticed the setting is a lot faster. These guys adjusted really well to the setting. And also way more on floor defense. Not saying we dont have that in [the] States... But its been good," he said.

Sergio Veloso, meanwhile, was named as the new head coach. The Brazilian said that though not putting any lofty goals on his head, he wants his team to always put their best foot forward.

"The most important is we try to do our 110% all the time. Not only in the technical but everything," said Veloso.

