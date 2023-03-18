Pagdanganan scrambles for 71, falls behind by 5 in Arizona

Bianca Pagdanganan of Philippines checks her scorecard on the fifth tee during the second round of the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G at Kenwood Country Club on September 09, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Pagdanganan endured a roller-coaster finish to save a one-under 71 but fell farther back by five strokes behind three leaders midway through the Arizona Women’s Golf Classic at the Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Pagdanganan practically matched her first-round stats, missing six fairways on a 286-yard driving clip, and four greens while finishing with 30 putts. But she went 1-of-2 from the bunkers this time and closed out with two birdies against the same number of bogeys in the last six holes for a 35-36.

Counting her opening eagle-aided 69, the power-hitting ICTSI-backed ace dropped to joint 19th with a 140 as Korean Min A Yoon, Aussie Gabriela Ruffels and Kathleen Scavo of the US pressed their respective bids with 135 totals after 66, 67 and 69, respectively.

They grabbed a one-shot lead over Americans Kenzie Wright (65) and Emilee Hoffman(70), Korean Boo Bin Joo (67) and Roberta Liti of Mexico (69) with Natasha Oon of Malaysia (69), Thai Jaravee Boonchant (70) and Katherine Smith of the US (71) assembling identical 137s.

Pagdanganan, who came into the kickoff leg of this year’s Epson Tour exuding confidence coming off a breakthrough win in the Anvaya Cove International back home last month, rebounded from a mishap on No. 5 with birdies in the next two holes.

But she dropped another stroke on the 13th, regained it with a birdie on No. 15, made another bogey on the next before birdying the closing par-5 18th for the second straight day.

Fil-Am Clariss Guce, meanwhile, rallied with a 68 to move to joint 39th at 142, but Dottie Ardina and Abby Arevalo failed to advance in the $335,000 event with 144 and 149, respective, despite a pair of 71s.

Ardina, whose campaign is also supported by the world’s leading port operator, missed the cut by one.