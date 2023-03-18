^

Sports

Pagdanganan scrambles for 71, falls behind by 5 in Arizona

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 18, 2023 | 1:31pm
Pagdanganan scrambles for 71, falls behind by 5 in Arizona
Bianca Pagdanganan of Philippines checks her scorecard on the fifth tee during the second round of the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G at Kenwood Country Club on September 09, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
DYLAN BUELL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Pagdanganan endured a roller-coaster finish to save a one-under 71 but fell farther back by five strokes behind three leaders midway through the Arizona Women’s Golf Classic at the Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Pagdanganan practically matched her first-round stats, missing six fairways on a 286-yard driving clip, and four greens while finishing with 30 putts. But she went 1-of-2 from the bunkers this time and closed out with two birdies against the same number of bogeys in the last six holes for a 35-36.

Counting her opening eagle-aided 69, the power-hitting ICTSI-backed ace dropped to joint 19th with a 140 as Korean Min A Yoon, Aussie Gabriela Ruffels and Kathleen Scavo of the US pressed their respective bids with 135 totals after 66, 67 and 69, respectively.

They grabbed a one-shot lead over Americans Kenzie Wright (65) and Emilee Hoffman(70), Korean Boo Bin Joo (67) and Roberta Liti of Mexico (69) with Natasha Oon of Malaysia (69), Thai Jaravee Boonchant (70) and Katherine Smith of the US (71) assembling identical 137s.

Pagdanganan, who came into the kickoff leg of this year’s Epson Tour exuding confidence coming off a breakthrough win in the Anvaya Cove International back home last month, rebounded from a mishap on No. 5 with birdies in the next two holes.

But she dropped another stroke on the 13th, regained it with a birdie on No. 15, made another bogey on the next before birdying the closing par-5 18th for the second straight day.

Fil-Am Clariss Guce, meanwhile, rallied with a 68 to move to joint 39th at 142, but Dottie Ardina and Abby Arevalo failed to advance in the $335,000 event with 144 and 149, respective, despite a pair of 71s.

Ardina, whose campaign is also supported by the world’s leading port operator, missed the cut by one.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TNT secures top seeding

TNT secures top seeding

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Displaying its own version of the never-say-die spirit, TNT rallied to a gritty 114-105 triumph over Ginebra to clinch the...
Sports
fbtw
Explosive PVL semis gets going

Explosive PVL semis gets going

14 hours ago
Defending champion and top seed Creamline battles No.4 F2 Logistics while second-ranked Petro Gazz slugs it out with No. 3...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto feels right at home in Hiroshima thanks to Filipino fans

Kai Sotto feels right at home in Hiroshima thanks to Filipino fans

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Playing in Japan for the first time, Sotto continues to attract Filipino fans wherever he goes. And in Hiroshima's stands...
Sports
fbtw
UP secures commitment from LSGH troika Coronel, Gagate, Pablo

UP secures commitment from LSGH troika Coronel, Gagate, Pablo

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Josh Coronel, Seven Gagate, and Luis Pablo were announced to have committed to UP Friday afternoon, on UP alumni facebook...
Sports
fbtw

John Wick, Arrow and Roland Dantes

By Bill Velasco | 14 hours ago
In the film series “John Wick,” Keanu Reaves plays the titular hero, the most feared, prodigious and prolific assassin in the world.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Avaricio wins crown from 8 strokes down

Avaricio wins crown from 8 strokes down

14 hours ago
Chanelle Avaricio pulled off one of the most stirring comebacks in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour history, rallying from...
Sports
fbtw

Alcaraz, Swiatek barge into semis

14 hours ago
Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz beat Felix Auger-Aliassime for the first time in his career to book a semifinal clash with Jannik Sinner at Indian Wells.
Sports
fbtw

FEU captures UAAP Jrs. title

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Far Eastern U-Diliman captured the UAAP Season 85 boys’ basketball crown, sweeping Adamson in the best-of-three finale with a 77-76 Game 2 win yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.
Sports
fbtw

Frenetic finish seen in ICTSI Negros leg

14 hours ago
Guido Van der Valk and Zanieboy Gialon battled back from seven strokes with a pair of 66s while Tony Lascuña mounted his own fightback with a 68 yesterday as they forced a four-way tie with sentimental favorite...
Sports
fbtw
Avaricio rules Negros Occidental Golf Classic with 70

Avaricio rules Negros Occidental Golf Classic with 70

19 hours ago
Chanelle Avaricio pulled off one of the most stirring comebacks in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour history, rallying from...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with