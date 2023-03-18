^

Yulo explains recent up-and-down performance in floor exercise

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 18, 2023 | 11:01am
The Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo reacts after competing during the Men's Floor Exercise final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, northern England on November 5, 2022.
Ben Stansall / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Gymnast darling Carlos Yulo has seen up-and-down results in recent competitions in his pet event floor exercise after three legs in the FIG Apparatus World Cup series.

Yulo, though a former World Champion in the event, won only one gold medal in three tries in the World Cup series — even missing the final twice in Cottbus and Baku.

According to the high flying dynamo, there has been a little tweak in his routine that has needed much adjustment on his end.

"'Yung passes ko po kasi ngayon, may bago po akong isa na nilagay and kahit isa lang po 'yun, grabe po 'yung changes hanggang matapos po 'yung routine," said Yulo during the inauguration of the new grassroots gym for the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines at Rizal Memorial Stadium on Friday.

"Kaya adjustment pa rin po hanggang ngayon and trial and error pa din po naman," he added.

In Doha, the second leg of the World Cup series, Yulo ruled the competition in floor exercise to win gold.

But so far, he hasn't sustained his form to rake in the wins consistently.

Still, Yulo isn't keen on rushing himself in developing his routine in time for the World Championships later this year.

The gymnast will be looking to book another spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics with a good showing in worlds.

"Hindi naman po ako natatakot magkamali at wala naman po sa akin 'yun. Lesson and experience po 'yun na maganda para sa akin," said Yulo.

Yulo will be competing next in the final leg of the World Cup series in Cairo, Egypt, before he shifts his focus to the 32nd Southeast Asian Games set in Cambodia this May.

