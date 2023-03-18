^

Sports

AIA 7s: Manila Stars, Super Rangers clash in potential championship preview

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 18, 2023 | 10:41am
AIA 7s: Manila Stars, Super Rangers clash in potential championship preview

MANILA, Philippines — Championship preview? Or just another foil en route to a super team’s coronation?

League-leading Super Rangers Football Club and Manila Stars Football Club clash in a battle of the last two undefeated sides in the AIA 7s Football Tournament, Sunday, at the McKinley Hill Stadium. 

Both squads tote a 5-0 slate, although Super Rangers is atop the table due to superior goal difference.

Super Rangers, whose entire roster comes from the former Rangers squad, have the league’s best offense as well as the best defense.

They have scored 21 goals and conceded only two goals. They also have the most number of clean sheets with three. 

Manila Stars have put 16 goals at the back of the net while allowing five.

They are the only two teams in AIA 7s’ Men’s Division One with a goal difference of over plus-10 — Super Rangers with plus-19 and Manila Stars with plus-11. 

While Super Rangers is the favorite to annex their sixth straight win, Manila Stars is expected to put up a fight. 

After Manila Stars, two other sides have two more chances to blemish the table leaders’ record — Sino Football Club and Africa United; and Sino FC has begun to roll, albeit stealthily. 

The eagerly awaited contest between Super Rangers and Manila Stars will be at 7 p.m.

Other matches in the first division pit Manila Digger against Sino at 5 p.m., Black Amigos and En Fuego tussle at 6 p.m., and Maharlika Manila and Africa United face off in the main game at 8 p.m.

