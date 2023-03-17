Japan donates P7M worth of gymnastics equipment to Philippines

The Gymnastics Association of the Philippines, headed by Cynthia Carrion, receives the world class equipment in an inauguration ceremony at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex on March 17, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine gymnastics received a shot in the arm on Friday as the Japanese Embassy donated roughly P7 million worth of gymnastics equipment to aid its grassroots program with a new gym.

The Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP), headed by Cynthia Carrion, received the world class equipment in an inauguration ceremony at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

The equipment was brought in through the Japanese government’s Grant Assistance for Cultural Grassroots

Project Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko joined Carrion, GAP gymnast darling Carlos Yulo, and his head coach Munehiro Kugimiya in the inauguration of the gym.

“Our youthful athletes now have an environment where they can train properly with equipment that was used by elite gymnasts during the big sports events. Hopefully, their lingering aura will rub off on our budding gymnasts,” said Carrion.

Members of GAP’s grassroots program were able to try the equipment already with an exhibition, which also featured Yulo’s younger siblings Eliza and Eldrew.

Yulo underscored the role that his coach played in getting this together for the future stars of Philippine gymnastics.

“Unang una po, gusto ko magpasalamat sa itaas. Palagi po iyan. 'Di rin po ito mangyayari kung hindi dahil sa kanya. Syempre kay Coach Mune rin, mga kasama niya sa Japan,” said Yulo.

“Sobrang thankful po ako na kami ni coach ang naging instrumento,” he added.

Yulo is fresh from a double gold performance in the FIG Apparatus World Cup Series in Baku, Azerbaijan. He is expected to stay in Manila until late March before going back to Japan for training.

Representatives from the Philippine Sports Commission were also present at the event and promised to build on what the Japanese embassy has done to help Philippine gymnastics.

“I had a conversation a while ago with the ambassador. I was requesting that in addition to the equipment donated, maybe we could collaborate in pursuing coaches development [as well],” said PSC Commissioner Walter Torres.

“Because not only equipment is necessary but the technology, and coaching, the knowledge, should be transferred to our Filipino coaches so us Filipinos can produce world champions as well,” he added.

Among the equipment now found in GAP’s grassroots gym were those used in the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan where Yulo competed.

Included in the donated apparatus were men’s parallel bars, women’s balance beam, vault and soft mats.