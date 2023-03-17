^

Sports

UAAP volleyball: Lady Bulldogs face gritty Lady Tams

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 17, 2023 | 3:28pm
The NU Lady Bulldogs
UAAP

Games Saturday
(Filoil EcoOil Center, San Juan)

9 a.m. – UE vs UST (men’s)
11 a.m. – UE vs UST (women’s)
3 p.m. – FEU vs NU (women’s)
5 p.m. – FEU vs NU (men’s)

MANILA, Philippines – Titleholder National University primes up for an awaited rematch against runner-up La Salle next week with an equally tough outing versus the gritty Far Eastern University side in the homestretch of the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament first round Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

The Lady Bulldogs, who had an early stumble against UST, want no part of another upset at 3 p.m. as they bid to stabilize their title redemption bid following a perfect 16-0 campaign in Season 84.

But that is easier said than done, warned coach Karl Dimaculangan, especially if his wards dare to look past the Lady Tamaraws, who have made heads turn just outside the Final Four picture with a 3-3 card.

“We’re taking it one game at a time nearing the first round. Sabi ko lang sa team, bago namin isipin ‘yung La Salle, kailangang mag-perform kami vs FEU, “said Dimaculangan, wary of the the Lady Tamaraws' capability under the watch of debuting mentor Tina Salak.

NU, spiking side-by-side with Adamson at No. 2 with 4-1 cards, is coming off a 25-23, 25-9, 25-12 win over listless University of the East for its second straight win since dropping a five-setter defeat against Santo Tomas.

FEU is not that far behind at No. 5 with a 3-3 card highlighted by a mammoth win against usual contender but suddenly struggling Ateneo, fueling its fire to catch another big fish in NU.

“One of our expectations is to get 3 wins in the first round. We achieved it but we’re already here so why not get more? Baka pwedeng lagyan natin ng spice,” said Salak, a Lady Tamaraw icon before transitioning to coaching.

Meanwhile in the first match at 11 a.m., UST (4-2) aims to stay right within the airtight race at fourth spot against the hungry UE (0-6) shooting for its first win.

Their men’s counterparts battle as well, featuring UST-UE at 9 a.m. and NU-FEU at 5 p.m. to wrap up the quadruple header.

