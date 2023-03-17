MPBL: Bacoor, Negros edge foes

MANILA, Philippines – Bacoor subdued Manila, 76-62, on Thursday for a rousing start in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika PIlipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

Now led by veteran Mark Yee, the Bacoor Strikers took control in the third quarter and never wavered to send a signal that they're out to contend in the 29-team league this year.

Still mobile and springy at 41 years old, Yee posted 14 points and 15 rebounds for Bacoor, which also paraded other new players under new coach Alex Angeles.

Yee's dominance underneath enabled Bacoor to outrebound, 47-38, and outscore Manila, 48-24, in the shaded lane.

No other Striker was able to tally double digits, with new acquisitions Alwn Alday and Jhan McHale Nermal scoring nine and seven points, respectively. Lester Reyes, Aaron Jeruta, Mark Montuano, Joel Lee YTu and Chito Jaime chipped in six points each for Bacoor.

Manila got 14 points and six rebounds from Mark Acosta, but the rest of the Stars faltered with Guilder Dela Torre and Clark Bautista coming through with eight points each.

Bacoor thus shared the early lead with inaugural winner Bataan, Quezon Province, Quezon City, Nueva Ecija, Sarangani, Zamboanga, Marikina and Batangas City.

Negros rebounded from an opening-day loss with a 92-77 victory over Mindoro in the second game.

With Richard Albo posting 22 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three rebounds and Jason Melano, Edrian Lao and Paolo Javelona providing support, the Muscovados led by as many as 19 points, 83-64, over the Disiplinados before coasting to victory.

Melano ended up with 19 points, Lao 17 and Javelona 11.

Mindoro drew 18 points from Teytey Teodoro, 12 each from Jon Ivan Cudiamat and Rodel Vaygan and 11 from Kristian Hernandez.

The MPBL goes to the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Friday for another triple-bill pitting Laguna against Quezon City at 4 p.m., Bulacan against Iloilo at 6 p.m. and Rizal against Pasig at 8 p.m.