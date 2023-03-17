^

Sports

Top Fil-foreign cagers test mettle in maiden NBTC girls tourney

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 17, 2023 | 10:03am
Top Fil-foreign cagers test mettle in maiden NBTC girls tourney

MANILA, Philippines — It is not only players from around the country who get to amp up their basketball game with the 2023 Smart-NBTC's Girls Have Next tournament happening in Taguig this week.

Representing NBTC's partner Fil-Nation Select, eight Filipino-foreign players from Australia and the US have been getting down to business against teams from all over the Philippines.

Mentored by Fil-Aussie coach Roger Mantua, the young cagers get a taste of the patented Philippines' style of play.

"I think the girls are now fully understanding how the basketball is played in the Philippines," Mantua told Philstar.com on Thursday. 

"The physicality, there is still a little bit of adjustment, they still looking around, do we get a call or not but they just keep playing," he added.

Composed of players from Australia and the US, the team has been looking to really build on their chemistry under the watchful eye of Mantua.

As they hope to reach the finals set at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, they are trying to be patient and learn the ropes together.

"Just be patient," Mantua said of the biggest learning his players have gotten so far playing in the Philippines. 

"Because they know individually, they are skilled... But it's you know, they're holding themselves accountable to play as a team. So at the moment, it's a work in progress," he continued.

When it comes to the whole experience, though, Mantua believes that there is a lot of invaluable lessons that they can learn. With some of the kids stepping foot in their motherland for the first time, Mantua hopes they can soak up the culture.

"It's a very good experience for them. You know, some of these kids, mind you, it's their first time being here in the Philippines. You know, it's a culture shock for them... But 100%, they cherish the opportunity playing here in the Philippines," he said.

The Fil-Nation Select team is currently 2-0 in their group in women's action and will be looking for a clean sweep when they face Aklan's One Ibajay Friday at Pretty Huge in Taguig.

Meanwhile, their boys' team will be battling Batang Tiaong Quezon for a slot in the next round also on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena in the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TNT, SMB seal deal

TNT, SMB seal deal

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
TNT, San Miguel Beer, Barangay Ginebra and Meralco filled up the coveted Top 4 in the PBA Governors’ Cup playoffs after...
Sports
fbtw
Squires end 22-year title drought

Squires end 22-year title drought

11 hours ago
Letran ended a 22-year NCAA juniors basketball championship drought with a 77-61 romp versus CSB-La Salle Green Hills at the...
Sports
fbtw
B. League: Sotto dazzles in home debut as Hiroshima nips Kyoto

B. League: Sotto dazzles in home debut as Hiroshima nips Kyoto

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Kai Sotto upped his game in his first home appearance for the Hiroshima Dragonflies in a 102-95 victory over the Kyoto Hannaryz...
Sports
fbtw

First win for Kai in JBL

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Kai Sotto notched his first win in the Japan B. League with a monstrous performance as Hiroshima clobbered Kyoto, 102-95, Wednesday night at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall.
Sports
fbtw
It&rsquo;s PLDT against Petro Gazz, Creamline vs F2

It’s PLDT against Petro Gazz, Creamline vs F2

11 hours ago
PLDT sealed an expected semifinal showdown with Petro Gazz and paved the way for the Creamline-F2 Logistics clash following...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hamilton says he plans to stay and fight at Mercedes

Hamilton says he plans to stay and fight at Mercedes

38 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton said he has no intention of leaving struggling Mercedes but admitted his choice of words had created unnecessary...
Sports
fbtw
High Speed Hitters hope to repeat success vs Petro Gazz in PVL semis

High Speed Hitters hope to repeat success vs Petro Gazz in PVL semis

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Having won their elimination round matchup in five sets, PLDT head coach Rald Ricafort will look to replicate their success...
Sports
fbtw
Mark Striegl returns to MMA action in UAE Warriors

Mark Striegl returns to MMA action in UAE Warriors

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Mixed martial arts star Mark Striegl comes back to action in UAE Warriors 39 Saturday at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto feels right at home in Hiroshima thanks to Filipino fans

Kai Sotto feels right at home in Hiroshima thanks to Filipino fans

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Playing in Japan for the first time, Sotto continues to attract Filipino fans wherever he goes. And in Hiroshima's stands...
Sports
fbtw
Report: Michael Jordan in talks to sell majority stake in Hornets

Report: Michael Jordan in talks to sell majority stake in Hornets

1 hour ago
Retired NBA legend Michael Jordan is in talks to sell his majority stake in the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, but no deal is imminent,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with