Top Fil-foreign cagers test mettle in maiden NBTC girls tourney

MANILA, Philippines — It is not only players from around the country who get to amp up their basketball game with the 2023 Smart-NBTC's Girls Have Next tournament happening in Taguig this week.

Representing NBTC's partner Fil-Nation Select, eight Filipino-foreign players from Australia and the US have been getting down to business against teams from all over the Philippines.

Mentored by Fil-Aussie coach Roger Mantua, the young cagers get a taste of the patented Philippines' style of play.

"I think the girls are now fully understanding how the basketball is played in the Philippines," Mantua told Philstar.com on Thursday.

"The physicality, there is still a little bit of adjustment, they still looking around, do we get a call or not but they just keep playing," he added.

Composed of players from Australia and the US, the team has been looking to really build on their chemistry under the watchful eye of Mantua.

As they hope to reach the finals set at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, they are trying to be patient and learn the ropes together.

"Just be patient," Mantua said of the biggest learning his players have gotten so far playing in the Philippines.

"Because they know individually, they are skilled... But it's you know, they're holding themselves accountable to play as a team. So at the moment, it's a work in progress," he continued.

When it comes to the whole experience, though, Mantua believes that there is a lot of invaluable lessons that they can learn. With some of the kids stepping foot in their motherland for the first time, Mantua hopes they can soak up the culture.

"It's a very good experience for them. You know, some of these kids, mind you, it's their first time being here in the Philippines. You know, it's a culture shock for them... But 100%, they cherish the opportunity playing here in the Philippines," he said.

The Fil-Nation Select team is currently 2-0 in their group in women's action and will be looking for a clean sweep when they face Aklan's One Ibajay Friday at Pretty Huge in Taguig.

Meanwhile, their boys' team will be battling Batang Tiaong Quezon for a slot in the next round also on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena in the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals.