High Speed Hitters hope to repeat success vs Petro Gazz in PVL semis

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 17, 2023 | 9:43am
Rald Ricafort
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — The PLDT High Speed Hitters locked in the No. 3 seed in the semifinal round of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference on Thursday after drubbing the also-ran Choco Mucho Flying Titans in four sets at the PhilSports Arena.

The win, which bumped up their record to 6-2, meant that the High Speed Hitters will be facing a familiar foe in the Petro Gazz Angels in the best-of-three semifinals beginning Saturday.

Having won their elimination round matchup in five sets, PLDT head coach Rald Ricafort will look to replicate their success when it matters most.

"At least nakalaban na namin sila before. Naging maganda yung laban. So irereview lang ulit. Itatry lang namin ulit i-mimic kung ano man yung naging strategy nung elims," said Ricafort of the matchup.

But familiarity also breeds contempt as the High Speed Hitters expect the Angels to fight tooth and nail to get back at them as they were the only other team apart from defending champions Creamline Cool Smashers to beat the Angels.

"Mag-eexpect talaga kami na gusto nila bumawi sa amin. Okay rin yung mga naging nakaraang games nila pero paghahandaan din talaga namin kahit medyo tight yung sked," said Ricafort.

Skipper Mika Reyes mirrored her coach's sentiments.

"Sabi nga ni coach, gusto nilang bumawi samin. And kailangan namin imaximize yung [one day], para makapagrecover and makapagplano kung ano yung gagawin namin sa Sabado so, magiging maganda yung laban," she said.

PLDT will have the upper hand when the series starts as Ricafort was previously the Angels' coach. Having handled the team just last conference, the tactician believes he still knows the system and players enough to use it to their advantage.

"Since ilang buwan palang naman nung nandoon pa kami, so yung system, or yung players, or yung tendencies, medyo mas makakaadapat kami. Nagawa naman nila nung elims so itatry ulit namin imaximize in this coming game," said Ricafort.

The first game of the semis battle between PLDT and Petro Gazz will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, after the blockbuster match between the Creamline Cool Smashers and the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in the opening tussle at 4 p.m. Both matches will be held at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
