Cignal ends All-Filipino on high, deals Army 21st straight loss

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 16, 2023 | 9:01pm
Glaudine Troncoso
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — The Cignal HD Spikers ended their Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference campaign on a positive note as they swept the Army Black Mamba, 29-27, 25-19, 25-16, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Thursday.

Cignal drubbed the upset-seeking Army side in a nip-and-tuck first set that lasted for 33 minutes.

Army shot themselves on the foot after a 27-all deadlock as Honey Royse Tubino committed an attack error to give Cignal set point. Roselyn Doria then converted in the next rally to draw first blood.

The Lady Troopers have now lost 21 straight games and have absorbed two winless conferences in a row.

Leading the charge for the HD Spikers was Glaudine Troncoso with 16 points. Ces Molina added 15 markers while skipper Rachel Anne Daquis chipped in 12.

Tubino was the sole Lady Trooper in double-digit scoring with 14 points in the losing effort.

The win, which improved Cignal's record to 3-5, moved them to 6th place in the standings.

HD Spikers head coach Shaq delos Santos underscored the importance of ending it on a high.

"I’m happy and syempre very thankful kay Lord dahil syempre alam namin na medyo mabigat yung pinagdaanan nung team but yung last game namin nakuha namin ng straight sets so sarap pala ng pakiramdam ulit ng ganun na nakuha namin yung game na ‘to," said delos Santos.

"Magiging inspiration namin ‘to. Additional inspiration ‘to para sa amin ‘pag pasok ng Invitational [Conference]."

Delos Santos and the rest of the HD Spikers will be on the outside looking in as the semifinals begin on Saturday.

Featured on the double-header at the PhilSports Arena will be Game One of the best-of-three series between the Creamline Cool Smashers and the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers at 4 p.m.

The Petro Gazz Angels and the PLDT High Speed Hitters will then collide at 6:30 p.m.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
