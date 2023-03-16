High Speed Hitters clip Flying Titans, book 3rd spot in PVL semis

MANILA, Philippines — The PLDT High Speed Hitters locked in the third seed in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference semifinals after beating the also-ran Choco Mucho Flying Titans, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-16, in their last game of eliminations at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Thursday.

Mean Mendrez churned out 21 points built off 18 attacks, one block and two aces to lead PLDT in an all-around game.

Five different players finished in twin-digits for PLDT, including skipper Mika Reyes, who had 18 markers.

The middle blocker was the one who finished a tight third set with back-to-back hits after Choco Mucho tied the set at 23-all, giving them a crucial 2-1 lead in the match.

"Lahat kami nagreremind sa isa't isa na kumuha ng isang point lang kasi ayaw rin namin isipin agad na matatalo kami sa set na yun. I think yung reminders ng isa't isa mas nakatulong talaga para ma-push namin yung isang puntos na yun," said Reyes of the endgame stretch in Set 3.

That pivotal third-set victory gave PLDT enough momentum to take a lopsided fourth set to close out the Flying Titans, 25-16.

Choco Mucho finish with a 2-6 slate, their worst finish in a PVL Conference so far.

Meanwhile, the win sets PLDT up in a best-of-three series against the Petro Gazz Angels at No. 2. Defending champions Creamline will feature in a blockbuster series against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

Semis begin Saturday at the PhilSports Arena.

Apart from Mendrez and Reyes, Dell Palomata, Mich Morente and Jov Prado breached double-digit scoring.

Palomata and Morente chipped in 12 markers each while Morente added 10.

For the Flying Titans, Kat Tolentino and Isa Molde scored 14 points apiece in the losing effort.