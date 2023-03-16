^

Sports

High Speed Hitters clip Flying Titans, book 3rd spot in PVL semis

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 16, 2023 | 7:03pm
High Speed Hitters clip Flying Titans, book 3rd spot in PVL semis
Mean Mendrez
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — The PLDT High Speed Hitters locked in the third seed in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference semifinals after beating the also-ran Choco Mucho Flying Titans, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-16, in their last game of eliminations at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Thursday.

Mean Mendrez churned out 21 points built off 18 attacks, one block and two aces to lead PLDT in an all-around game.

Five different players finished in twin-digits for PLDT, including skipper Mika Reyes, who had 18 markers.

The middle blocker was the one who finished a tight third set with back-to-back hits after Choco Mucho tied the set at 23-all, giving them a crucial 2-1 lead in the match.

"Lahat kami nagreremind sa isa't isa na kumuha ng isang point lang kasi ayaw rin namin isipin agad na matatalo kami sa set na yun. I think yung reminders ng isa't isa mas nakatulong talaga para ma-push namin yung isang puntos na yun," said Reyes of the endgame stretch in Set 3.

That pivotal third-set victory gave PLDT enough momentum to take a lopsided fourth set to close out the Flying Titans, 25-16.

Choco Mucho finish with a 2-6 slate, their worst finish in a PVL Conference so far.

Meanwhile, the win sets PLDT up in a best-of-three series against the Petro Gazz Angels at No. 2. Defending champions Creamline will feature in a blockbuster series against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

Semis begin Saturday at the PhilSports Arena.

Apart from Mendrez and Reyes, Dell Palomata, Mich Morente and Jov Prado breached double-digit scoring.

Palomata and Morente chipped in 12 markers each while Morente added 10.

For the Flying Titans, Kat Tolentino and Isa Molde scored 14 points apiece in the losing effort.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TNT, SMB seal deal

TNT, SMB seal deal

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
TNT, San Miguel Beer, Barangay Ginebra and Meralco filled up the coveted Top 4 in the PBA Governors’ Cup playoffs after...
Sports
fbtw
Breakout for Barefield

Breakout for Barefield

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
Fil-Am guard Sedrick Barefield is exploring options as to where to play next after a breakout campaign with the Bay Area Dragons...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline happy with volleyball growth after warm PVL welcome in Iloilo

Creamline happy with volleyball growth after warm PVL welcome in Iloilo

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The Creamline Cool Smashers were able to showcase their wares to thousands of fans in Iloilo City, as the San Agustin Gymnasium...
Sports
fbtw
Laure welcomes scoring role for UST rookies in win over Ateneo

Laure welcomes scoring role for UST rookies in win over Ateneo

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
UST veteran Eya Laure is more than willing to share the scoring lead as the Golden Tigresses look to make a deep run in the...
Sports
fbtw
Edwards-Usman UFC trilogy set for Sunday&nbsp;

Edwards-Usman UFC trilogy set for Sunday 

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
Kamaru Usman versus Leon Edwards. The Trilogy. The rubber match. 
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cash-strapped Aklan team takes ro-ro to historic NBTC girls tiff

Cash-strapped Aklan team takes ro-ro to historic NBTC girls tiff

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Faced with the difficult decision of having to travel to Manila via roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) ride as plane fares became too...
Sports
fbtw
Gianni Infantino reelected FIFA president until 2027

Gianni Infantino reelected FIFA president until 2027

2 hours ago
Gianni Infantino has been reelected as president of FIFA until 2027 after standing unopposed at the congress of world football's...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinos sizzle in big start to DGC Open golf tourney

Filipinos sizzle in big start to DGC Open golf tourney

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Justin Quiban found his range and rhythm late but just in time to net him a solid five-under 67 and a share of the clubhouse...
Sports
fbtw
Ababa increases lead to 6, zooms in on 2nd LPGT win

Ababa increases lead to 6, zooms in on 2nd LPGT win

2 hours ago
Sarah Ababa took a step closer to ending a tedious pursuit of a second career win on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour as she...
Sports
fbtw
Mi&ntilde;oza asserts mastery, leads by 3 in ICTSI Negros Occidental Golf Classic

Miñoza asserts mastery, leads by 3 in ICTSI Negros Occidental Golf Classic

3 hours ago
Frankie Miñoza kept on dishing out vintage performances even when his rivals — a blend of young and old —...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with