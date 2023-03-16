^

Sports

Filipinos sizzle in big start to DGC Open golf tourney

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 16, 2023 | 5:14pm
Filipinos sizzle in big start to DGC Open golf tourney
Justin Quiban

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Quiban found his range and rhythm late but just in time to net him a solid five-under 67 and a share of the clubhouse lead with Thai Nitithorn Thippong at the start of the DGC Open at the Delhi Golf Club in India Thursday.

Miguel Tabuena likewise produced a sterling 68 for joint third with two others in the Filipinos’ strongest start in years on the Asian Tour.

Quiban and Tabuena are coming off joint 22nd place efforts in last week’s International Series Thailand where the former charged back with a closing 65 to tie the latter and three others.

It wasn’t actually a bristling start for Quiban, who needed to scramble for a couple of pars to preserve a bogey-free frontside 36. But the former two-time Philippine Golf Tour leg winner rattled off three straight birdies from No. 12 then holed out with back-to-back feats to crowd Thippong at the helm in the early going of the $750,000 championship.

He missed four fairways and four greens but finished with 29 putts.

Teeing off at the backside, the ICTSI-backed Tabuena gunned down two birdies while also saving pars twice then hit two more at the front to spike a pair of 34s.

He actually three-putted the par-5 No. 1 after reaching it in two but the multi-titled campaigner completed a couple of up-and-down feats to preserve a bogey-free card.

Half of the138-player field, however, still have to complete play at presstime with Lloyd Go with a one-over card after three holes and Angelo Que limping with a five-over card after 10 holes.

GOLF

JUSTIN QUIBAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TNT, SMB seal deal

TNT, SMB seal deal

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
TNT, San Miguel Beer, Barangay Ginebra and Meralco filled up the coveted Top 4 in the PBA Governors’ Cup playoffs after...
Sports
fbtw
Breakout for Barefield

Breakout for Barefield

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
Fil-Am guard Sedrick Barefield is exploring options as to where to play next after a breakout campaign with the Bay Area Dragons...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline happy with volleyball growth after warm PVL welcome in Iloilo

Creamline happy with volleyball growth after warm PVL welcome in Iloilo

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The Creamline Cool Smashers were able to showcase their wares to thousands of fans in Iloilo City, as the San Agustin Gymnasium...
Sports
fbtw
Laure welcomes scoring role for UST rookies in win over Ateneo

Laure welcomes scoring role for UST rookies in win over Ateneo

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
UST veteran Eya Laure is more than willing to share the scoring lead as the Golden Tigresses look to make a deep run in the...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo back home, ready to promote gymnastics

Yulo back home, ready to promote gymnastics

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
World Cup multiple gold medalist Carlos Edriel Yulo flew back home to the country Tuesday night to personally spread the word...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gianni Infantino reelected FIFA president until 2027

Gianni Infantino reelected FIFA president until 2027

36 minutes ago
Gianni Infantino has been reelected as president of FIFA until 2027 after standing unopposed at the congress of world football's...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinos sizzle in big start to DGC Open golf tourney

Filipinos sizzle in big start to DGC Open golf tourney

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Justin Quiban found his range and rhythm late but just in time to net him a solid five-under 67 and a share of the clubhouse...
Sports
fbtw
Ababa increases lead to 6, zooms in on 2nd LPGT win

Ababa increases lead to 6, zooms in on 2nd LPGT win

1 hour ago
Sarah Ababa took a step closer to ending a tedious pursuit of a second career win on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour as she...
Sports
fbtw
Mi&ntilde;oza asserts mastery, leads by 3 in ICTSI Negros Occidental Golf Classic

Miñoza asserts mastery, leads by 3 in ICTSI Negros Occidental Golf Classic

1 hour ago
Frankie Miñoza kept on dishing out vintage performances even when his rivals — a blend of young and old —...
Sports
fbtw
Jerusalem Marathon puts world-famous 'Old City' on spotlight anew

Jerusalem Marathon puts world-famous 'Old City' on spotlight anew

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
The 12th edition of the annual race unfurls Friday, and is expected to draw around 40,000 runners not just from Israel, but...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with