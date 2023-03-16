Filipinos sizzle in big start to DGC Open golf tourney

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Quiban found his range and rhythm late but just in time to net him a solid five-under 67 and a share of the clubhouse lead with Thai Nitithorn Thippong at the start of the DGC Open at the Delhi Golf Club in India Thursday.

Miguel Tabuena likewise produced a sterling 68 for joint third with two others in the Filipinos’ strongest start in years on the Asian Tour.

Quiban and Tabuena are coming off joint 22nd place efforts in last week’s International Series Thailand where the former charged back with a closing 65 to tie the latter and three others.

It wasn’t actually a bristling start for Quiban, who needed to scramble for a couple of pars to preserve a bogey-free frontside 36. But the former two-time Philippine Golf Tour leg winner rattled off three straight birdies from No. 12 then holed out with back-to-back feats to crowd Thippong at the helm in the early going of the $750,000 championship.

He missed four fairways and four greens but finished with 29 putts.

Teeing off at the backside, the ICTSI-backed Tabuena gunned down two birdies while also saving pars twice then hit two more at the front to spike a pair of 34s.

He actually three-putted the par-5 No. 1 after reaching it in two but the multi-titled campaigner completed a couple of up-and-down feats to preserve a bogey-free card.

Half of the138-player field, however, still have to complete play at presstime with Lloyd Go with a one-over card after three holes and Angelo Que limping with a five-over card after 10 holes.