Laure welcomes scoring role for UST rookies in win over Ateneo

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 16, 2023 | 11:42am
MANILA, Philippines – UST veteran Eya Laure is more than willing to share the scoring lead as the Golden Tigresses look to make a deep run in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

As they improved to 4-2 Wednesday with a victory over the reeling Ateneo Blue Eagles, Laure said that she is happy to take a back seat to some of the younger Tigresses who are coming into their role when it comes to producing offense.

Rookie Regina Jurado was the focal point on offense against the Blue Eagles as she finished with a game-high 15 points as UST drubbed Ateneo in three sets in what was considered a revenge game after the latter eliminated UST in the finals race last season.

"Siyempre masaya kasi alam mo yun? Dedepensa ka na lang tapos siya na yung papatay. Parang doon ka na lang magfo-focus eh," Laure said of Jurado's performance.

"Kung ganyan yung dating mindset ni Ate Sisi [Rondina], ngayon mindset ko na rin na sige, depensa lang kami nang depensa rito. Kayo na bahala pumatay sa harap. Basta sabay-sabay aangat. Yun naman talaga. Teamwork tayong mananalo," she added.

The younger Laure is playing her final year with UST.

Jurado, for her part, wants to continue improving her game as the tournament progresses. As she ups the ante with performances like that against Ateneo, she is looking to continue to meet expectations.

"May learnings naman po along the way kaya sana madala ko po siya as the season progresses. Pagbubutihan ko po na ma-sustain yung expectations nila sa amin na rookies," she said.

And while she wasn't around when the Blue Eagles cut the season short for the Tigresses last season, Jurado said there was extra motivation on her part to beat the Katipunan-based volleybelles.

"Grateful po kasi lagi akong sinasabihan nina Ate Eya na bawian lang yung from last season na sila yung naglaglag. So grateful po ako na kasali na ako ngayon sa win today against Ateneo. Although may second round pa, pero pagbubutihan pa po namin," she said.

Laure, Jurado and the rest of the Tigresses hope to sustain their form when they face the listless UE Lady Warriors on Saturday, March 18.

