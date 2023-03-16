^

Sports

Edwards-Usman UFC trilogy set for Sunday 

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 16, 2023 | 11:28am
Edwards-Usman UFC trilogy set for SundayÂ 

MANILA, Philippines – Kamaru Usman versus Leon Edwards.

The Trilogy. The rubber match. 

This match-up could end up as one of the great trilogies alongside Georges-St. Pierre and Matt Hughes, Randy Couture and Vitor Belfort, Cain Velasquez and Junior Dos Santos, Tim Sylvia and Andrei Arlovski, Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic, Forrest Griffin and Tito Ortiz, B.J. Penn and Matt Hughes, and Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture — clashes that helped elevate the mixed martial arts and the UFC to the mainstream. 

On August 20 last year, Edwards scored a sensational kick that knocked out Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. That evened the series after the Englishman absorbed a unanimous decision loss to Usman in December of 2015.

Now, Edwards’ first mandatory defense will find him taking on Usman, who will stop at nothing to regain the title.

Will it be the start of Edwards’ reign or was it just a fluke victory? 

During that rematch, Edwards got the first ever takedown on Usman in the first round, but the erstwhile champion came back strong in the next rounds prompting the former’s corner to plea rather urgently before the final round, “to not allow Usman to bully him” and “to work that jab.” 

In the fifth and final round, with about two minutes left and what was perceived as being on his way to a loss, Edwards began landing kicks that foreshadowed the knockout. With 58 seconds left, Edwards landed a solid kick to the left jaw of Usman and had him falling like a marionette whose strings had been cut. 

Edwards had done the improbable by beating Usman.


And now, for the first time in his war with Usman, Edwards is oozing with confidence. 

In fact, he is talking smack, “Usman is on his way out. I’ll open that door to follow his fashion dreams.”

“Even on my worst day, I knocked Usman out.”

Ouch.

Shot back Usman, “Edwards has shown me nothing that he is the better MMA fighter.”

This will all be settled this Sunday, March 19, when UFC 286 is televised live in the Philippines at 5 a.m. on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.

MMA

UFC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TNT, SMB seal deal

TNT, SMB seal deal

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
TNT, San Miguel Beer, Barangay Ginebra and Meralco filled up the coveted Top 4 in the PBA Governors’ Cup playoffs after...
Sports
fbtw
Breakout for Barefield

Breakout for Barefield

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
Fil-Am guard Sedrick Barefield is exploring options as to where to play next after a breakout campaign with the Bay Area Dragons...
Sports
fbtw

Goorjian back for World Cup

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Now that the EASL Champions Week is over, Bay Area Dragons coach Brian Goorjian will focus on his next task. And that’s to pilot Australia to a podium finish at the FIBA World Cup this year.
Sports
fbtw
Pido proposes Fil-fors limit in UAAP

Pido proposes Fil-fors limit in UAAP

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It’s not a formal proposal yet but newly-reinstated UST men’s basketball head coach Pido Jarencio recently suggested...
Sports
fbtw

Squires go for kill

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Letran seeks to end a 22-year championship drought when it battles CSB-La Salle Green Hills today in Game 2 of their NCAA Juniors basketball title showdown at the San Andres Sports Complex.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Laure welcomes scoring role for UST rookies in win over Ateneo

Laure welcomes scoring role for UST rookies in win over Ateneo

By Luisa Morales | 29 minutes ago
UST veteran Eya Laure is more than willing to share the scoring lead as the Golden Tigresses look to make a deep run in the...
Sports
fbtw
Mavs' Irving says he'll take it slow with foot injury

Mavs' Irving says he'll take it slow with foot injury

51 minutes ago
Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving said the foot injury that saw him miss a fourth straight NBA game on Wednesday (Thursday,...
Sports
fbtw
Grizzlies' Morant banned 8 games for gun in nightclub

Grizzlies' Morant banned 8 games for gun in nightclub

55 minutes ago
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was suspended eight games without pay by the NBA on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) after...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline happy with volleyball growth after warm PVL welcome in Iloilo

Creamline happy with volleyball growth after warm PVL welcome in Iloilo

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Creamline Cool Smashers were able to showcase their wares to thousands of fans in Iloilo City, as the San Agustin Gymnasium...
Sports
fbtw
B. League: Sotto dazzles in home debut as Hiroshima nips Kyoto

B. League: Sotto dazzles in home debut as Hiroshima nips Kyoto

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Kai Sotto upped his game in his first home appearance for the Hiroshima Dragonflies in a 102-95 victory over the Kyoto Hannaryz...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with