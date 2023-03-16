^

Creamline happy with volleyball growth after warm PVL welcome in Iloilo

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 16, 2023 | 11:11am
The Cool Smashers locked in their place as the first seed when they drew first blood against the also-ran Chargers.
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers were able to showcase their wares to thousands of fans in Iloilo City, as the San Agustin Gymnasium was packed to the rafters during the defending champions' final elimination game against the Akari Chargers in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday.

Used to playing in packed arenas here in Manila, it was a change of pace to see just as many — if not more — fans in the out of town play date.

The gymnasium was vibrating with the energy of more than 6,000 fans in attendance. Most of them were also cheering specifically for the Cool Smashers, who feature the likes of Jia Morado-De Guzman, Alyssa Valdez, Michele Gumabao, Jema Galanza and Tots Carlos.

In a hard-fought four-set victory over the Chargers to improve their record to 7-1 heading into the semifinal round, De Guzman said that they felt the energy of the fans.

"Nakakataba ng puso talaga kasi it’s great to see how many people love the sport that we love. Lumalaki pa yung community," said De Guzman after the game.

"Kita naman eh, kahit ito lang yung arena sa Iloilo, ramdam pa rin namin yung suporta from the people in Manila, so we’re very happy," she added.

Even Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses was not lost at how big the event was for the local community.

Having spent years in the sport already, the tactician relished seeing it grow even more.

"Oo, siyempre, 'yan naman 'yung hinahanap ng mga players, ng mga fans, na ganyang karaming tao. Siyempre kaming mga coaches, happy kami sa volleyball ngayon, kasi napaka-ganda ng suporta. Sana 'wag silang magsawa," said Meneses.

Creamline hopes for a big crowd again when they begin their campaign in the best-of-three semifinals on Saturday, March 18, at the PhilSports Arena.

The team awaits the results of the double-header in the PVL's final eliminations playdate on Thursday to determine who their semifinal foe.

Should the PLDT High Speed Hitters win or lose in five sets to the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the opening game on Thursday, the Cool Smashers set up a date with the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in the semis.

If not, PLDT will have the tall task of facing the defending champions in the best-of-three series.

