Ababa races to 4-shot lead over Avaricio

BACOLOD, Philippines — Sarah Ababa churned out a near-impeccable round in tough conditions, firing a one-under 69 for a huge four-stroke cushion over Chanelle Avaricio and two others in the opening round of the Negros Occidental Golf Classic presented by MORE Power here yesterday.

“I’ll just stay patient. Mahirap basahin ang greens, you need to match the speed and allowance,” said Ababa who could be on her way to ending a long seven-year title drought in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.

That Ababa hit all the fairways and greens spoke well of her preparations.