Yulo to speak about epic tale

MANILA, Philippines — World Cup multiple gold medalist Carlos Edriel Yulo is back in the country, set to personally spread the word of gymnastics to the Filipino youth hoping to reach the top the same way he did.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion Norton said Yulo arrived Tuesday, fresh from a three-gold hit in the FIG World Cup Series including two in Baku, Azerbaijan less than a week ago.

The pocket-sized spectacle from Leveriza in Manila will be the main speaker when the GAP launches its grassroots development program tomorrow at his old training ground at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex Gymnastics Hall in Malate, Manila.

Yulo will speak before about a hundred aspiring young gymnasts, who are all eyeing to emulate his success as two-time world champion, three-time Asian titlist and seven-time Southeast Asian Games gold winner.