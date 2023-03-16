Squires go for kill

MANILA, Philippines — Letran seeks to end a 22-year championship drought when it battles CSB-La Salle Green Hills today in Game 2 of their NCAA Juniors basketball title showdown at the San Andres Sports Complex.

The Squires took the opener of the best-of-three series last Monday, 85-81, but are bracing for a big Greenies fightback in the 2:30 p.m. match.

“Masaya kami pero hindi pa tapos ang championship,” said Andy Gemao, the 16-year-old prolific guard who sizzled with 21 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three steals in the opener.