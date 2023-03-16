^

Sports

Magis, Cavs boost bids

The Philippine Star
March 16, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Judiciary and Armed Forces of the Philippines earned at least a playoff for a semis berth in the 9th UNTV Cup with their respective wins Sunday at the Novadeci Convention Center in Quezon City.

With former PBA player Chester Tolomia leading the way, the Judiciary Magis completed a wire-to-wire 64-54 victory over the Senate Defenders for their 6th win in eight games.

The AFP Cavaliers likewise hiked their record to 6-2 following an 87-85 decision over the defending champion DENR.

The NHA Home Masters also kept their bid with a 99-93 over the OP-PMS Trailblazers.

 

AFP CAVALIERS
Philstar
