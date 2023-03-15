^

Sports

Tigresses rip slumping Blue Eagles

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 15, 2023 | 5:31pm
Tigresses rip slumping Blue Eagles
The Golden Tigresses solidified their place at the fourth spot at 4-2.
UAAP Media Bureau

Games on Saturday:

9 a.m. – UE vs UST (Men's)
11 a.m. – UE vs UST (Women's)
3 p.m. – FEU vs NU (Women's)
5 p.m. – FEU vs NU (Men's)

MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas shoved free-falling Ateneo down to its worst start in more than a decade with a commanding 25-19, 25-23, 25-14 win in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

Regina Jurado put up 15 points on 12 attacks and three aces as the Golden Tigresses racked up their second straight win to keep stranglehold of the No. 4 spot with a 4-2 record.

Captain Eya Laure was everywhere with 10 points, 12 digs and six receptions with Imee Hernandez adding nine laced by two blocks for UST, which dragged rival and Season 81 finals tormentor Ateneo to a subpar 1-5 slate.

The Blue Eagles previously had a 1-4 start in 2010 before this season, where they were sent to their fourth straight loss despite the efforts of Vanie Gandler (13), Faith Nisperos (11) and Lyann de Guzman (11).

"Nakaexecute kami, medyo malinis-linis yung galaw namin. Napakasarap sa pakiramdam na wala kaming masyadong unforced errors,” said coach Kungfu Reyes as his wards committed only 11 errors with zero on the service department.

In the first match, Far Eastern University hacked out a feisty 25-19, 18-25, 25-12, 22-25, 15-5 triumph over winless University of the East so stay just outside the Final Four picture nearing the end of the first round.

Chenie Tagaod (23) and Jovelyn Fernandez (22) teamed up as the Lady Tamaraws improved to 3-3 at No. 5 behind leaders La Salle (5-0), Adamson (4-1), National U (4-1) and Santo Tomas.

"Sobrang happy na first round pa lang, na-exceed 'yung expectation. Since nandito na kami, hindi kami pwedeng huminto," said coach Tina Salak.

KC Cepada (18), Vanessa Bangayan (17) and Ja Lana (14) paced the Lady Warriors, who remained at the cellar with no wins to show in six matches so far.

In the men's play, FEU (5-1) drubbed UE (2-4), 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, behind Mark Calado's 23 points on 19 attacks and three blocks. 

GOLDEN TIGRESSES

UAAP

UST

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pido proposes Fil-fors limit in UAAP

Pido proposes Fil-fors limit in UAAP

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
It’s not a formal proposal yet but newly-reinstated UST men’s basketball head coach Pido Jarencio recently suggested...
Sports
fbtw

Goorjian back for World Cup

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
Now that the EASL Champions Week is over, Bay Area Dragons coach Brian Goorjian will focus on his next task. And that’s to pilot Australia to a podium finish at the FIBA World Cup this year.
Sports
fbtw
Playoff race resumes

Playoff race resumes

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Not all teams that lost its first six games get a chance to contend for a quarterfinal seat.
Sports
fbtw

Kai the new Porzingis?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
The man who came close to bringing Johnny Abarrientos to the NBA over 25 years ago is conjuring visions of opening the door for Kai Sotto to do what he failed to accomplish with the Flying A. 
Sports
fbtw
MPBL returns with brand new season

MPBL returns with brand new season

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
The country’s top regional basketball league is back as the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League kicked off the OKBet-MPBL...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
RSG's Nathzz named MPL PH Player for the Week

RSG's Nathzz named MPL PH Player for the Week

3 hours ago
RSG Slate Philippines showed glimpses of vulnerability early in the season. But the team looked to have found its rhythm...
Sports
fbtw
MPL PH: RSG ends ECHO's win streak, BREN regains top spot

MPL PH: RSG ends ECHO's win streak, BREN regains top spot

By Michelle Lojo | 2 days ago
The Kingslayers are at it again as RSG Slate Philippines handed world champion ECHO its first season defeat in Week Four of...
Sports
fbtw
Karltzy named Player of the Year in maiden MPL PH Press Corp Awards

Karltzy named Player of the Year in maiden MPL PH Press Corp Awards

By Michelle Lojo | 6 days ago
Karl “Karltzy” Nepomuceno's career in the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) entered a new...
Sports
fbtw
Chantelle Hernandez relishes chance to provide voice for women in esports

Chantelle Hernandez relishes chance to provide voice for women in esports

By Michelle Lojo | 7 days ago
Mobile Legends Professional League-Philippines caster Chantelle Hernandez shares her journey to being the one of the top voices...
Sports
fbtw
MPL PH Season 11: ECHO regains lead, TNC finally wins in Week 3

MPL PH Season 11: ECHO regains lead, TNC finally wins in Week 3

By Michelle Lojo | 9 days ago
World champion ECHO has retaken the solo lead in the rankings after sweeping all their matches in Week Three of the Mobile...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine esports' best to be feted in MPL PH scribes' awards night

Philippine esports' best to be feted in MPL PH scribes' awards night

12 days ago
Powered by SMART, the scribes regularly covering the MPL PH games during the Seasons 9 and 10 and international tournaments...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with