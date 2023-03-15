Tigresses rip slumping Blue Eagles

The Golden Tigresses solidified their place at the fourth spot at 4-2.

Games on Saturday:

9 a.m. – UE vs UST (Men's)

11 a.m. – UE vs UST (Women's)

3 p.m. – FEU vs NU (Women's)

5 p.m. – FEU vs NU (Men's)

MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas shoved free-falling Ateneo down to its worst start in more than a decade with a commanding 25-19, 25-23, 25-14 win in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

Regina Jurado put up 15 points on 12 attacks and three aces as the Golden Tigresses racked up their second straight win to keep stranglehold of the No. 4 spot with a 4-2 record.

Captain Eya Laure was everywhere with 10 points, 12 digs and six receptions with Imee Hernandez adding nine laced by two blocks for UST, which dragged rival and Season 81 finals tormentor Ateneo to a subpar 1-5 slate.

The Blue Eagles previously had a 1-4 start in 2010 before this season, where they were sent to their fourth straight loss despite the efforts of Vanie Gandler (13), Faith Nisperos (11) and Lyann de Guzman (11).

"Nakaexecute kami, medyo malinis-linis yung galaw namin. Napakasarap sa pakiramdam na wala kaming masyadong unforced errors,” said coach Kungfu Reyes as his wards committed only 11 errors with zero on the service department.

In the first match, Far Eastern University hacked out a feisty 25-19, 18-25, 25-12, 22-25, 15-5 triumph over winless University of the East so stay just outside the Final Four picture nearing the end of the first round.

Chenie Tagaod (23) and Jovelyn Fernandez (22) teamed up as the Lady Tamaraws improved to 3-3 at No. 5 behind leaders La Salle (5-0), Adamson (4-1), National U (4-1) and Santo Tomas.

"Sobrang happy na first round pa lang, na-exceed 'yung expectation. Since nandito na kami, hindi kami pwedeng huminto," said coach Tina Salak.

KC Cepada (18), Vanessa Bangayan (17) and Ja Lana (14) paced the Lady Warriors, who remained at the cellar with no wins to show in six matches so far.

In the men's play, FEU (5-1) drubbed UE (2-4), 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, behind Mark Calado's 23 points on 19 attacks and three blocks.