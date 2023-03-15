Ex-Ateneo baseball star Bocc Bernardo on leading Blue Eagles this UAAP season

MANILA, Philippines – When Bocc Bernardo played for the Ateneo baseball team from 2008-13, he brought this bulldog mentality wherein once he sank his teeth into the game, he never let go until the final out.

In his first two seasons, he pitched. By his third year, he moved to catcher and designated hitter.

When his playing days were done, he thought he could still stay in the game by coaching.

“Just for a few years then get a corporate job,” he thought to himself.

Ten years later, Bernardo is the coach of the Ateneo baseball team, which is 2-0 in the early days of UAAP Season 85.

“I started in 2013 and up to now, I am still here,” he enthused. “I just love coaching and sharing my knowledge and experience with other players. It is a passion.”

More so when he was a part of the blue and white’s first ever championship team that came during Bernardo’s final playing year of 2012-13. The school has since won three more bringing their UAAP total to four in the seniors division.

“It’s not a big paycheck but to see players learn and be successful in life makes it all worth it.”

In terms of challenges, Bernardo has his priorities cut out for him.

“What makes it difficult is to make the players accept the culture and the demands of Ateneo not only in sports but also in academics. Furthermore, most of the players we have were stars of their respective high school teams. But college baseball is different. Some have to play certain roles. It is a difficult transition for any player. As a coach, you have to make them understand that and how they adjust and fit in.”

This Season 85, Bernardo believes that all the teams are evenly matched.

“Adamson has veteran players but I see no dominating pitchers who can control the game. It’s anybody’s game this year,” he said.