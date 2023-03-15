^

Sports

Ex-Ateneo baseball star Bocc Bernardo on leading Blue Eagles this UAAP season

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 15, 2023 | 4:33pm
Ex-Ateneo baseball star Bocc Bernardo on leading Blue Eagles this UAAP season
Bocc Bernardo (right)
Photo by Joji Lapuz

MANILA, Philippines – When Bocc Bernardo played for the Ateneo baseball team from 2008-13, he brought this bulldog mentality wherein once he sank his teeth into the game, he never let go until the final out.

In his first two seasons, he pitched. By his third year, he moved to catcher and designated hitter.

When his playing days were done, he thought he could still stay in the game by coaching.

“Just for a few years then get a corporate job,” he thought to himself. 

Ten years later, Bernardo is the coach of the Ateneo baseball team, which is 2-0 in the early days of UAAP Season 85.

“I started in 2013 and up to now, I am still here,” he enthused. “I just love coaching and sharing my knowledge and experience with other players. It is a passion.”

More so when he was a part of the blue and white’s first ever championship team that came during Bernardo’s final playing year of 2012-13. The school has since won three more bringing their UAAP total to four in the seniors division. 

“It’s not a big paycheck but to see players learn and be successful in life makes it all worth it.”

In terms of challenges, Bernardo has his priorities cut out for him.

“What makes it difficult is to make the players accept the culture and the demands of Ateneo not only in sports but also in academics. Furthermore, most of the players we have were stars of their respective high school teams. But college baseball is different. Some have to play certain roles. It is a difficult transition for any player. As a coach, you have to make them understand that and how they adjust and fit in.”

This Season 85, Bernardo believes that all the teams are evenly matched.

“Adamson has veteran players but I see no dominating pitchers who can control the game. It’s anybody’s game this year,” he said.

ATENEO

BLUE EAGLES

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pido proposes Fil-fors limit in UAAP

Pido proposes Fil-fors limit in UAAP

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
It’s not a formal proposal yet but newly-reinstated UST men’s basketball head coach Pido Jarencio recently suggested...
Sports
fbtw

Goorjian back for World Cup

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Now that the EASL Champions Week is over, Bay Area Dragons coach Brian Goorjian will focus on his next task. And that’s to pilot Australia to a podium finish at the FIBA World Cup this year.
Sports
fbtw
Playoff race resumes

Playoff race resumes

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Not all teams that lost its first six games get a chance to contend for a quarterfinal seat.
Sports
fbtw

Kai the new Porzingis?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
The man who came close to bringing Johnny Abarrientos to the NBA over 25 years ago is conjuring visions of opening the door for Kai Sotto to do what he failed to accomplish with the Flying A. 
Sports
fbtw
MPBL returns with brand new season

MPBL returns with brand new season

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
The country’s top regional basketball league is back as the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League kicked off the OKBet-MPBL...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ababa dominates early in ICTSI Negros Occidental Golf Classic

Ababa dominates early in ICTSI Negros Occidental Golf Classic

3 minutes ago
Sarah Ababa churned out a near-impeccable round in tough conditions to upstage a slew of aces tipped to dominate the early...
Sports
fbtw
NBTC cagefest: Mapua, Toronto, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu advance

NBTC cagefest: Mapua, Toronto, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu advance

By John Bryan Ulanday | 56 minutes ago
Top seeds Mapua, Toronto and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu lived to hype by trouncing their counterparts to march into...
Sports
fbtw
Engino, Mi&ntilde;oza open with 68s in wild start to ICTSI Negros Occidental golf tilt

Engino, Miñoza open with 68s in wild start to ICTSI Negros Occidental golf tilt

1 hour ago
Obscure Albin Engino and legend Frankie Miñoza took different routes but produced the same results as they matched...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Ateneo baseball star Bocc Bernardo on leading Blue Eagles this UAAP season

Ex-Ateneo baseball star Bocc Bernardo on leading Blue Eagles this UAAP season

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
When Bocc Bernardo played for the Ateneo baseball team from 2008-13, he brought this bulldog mentality wherein once he sank...
Sports
fbtw
RSG's Nathzz named MPL PH Player for the Week

RSG's Nathzz named MPL PH Player for the Week

1 hour ago
RSG Slate Philippines showed glimpses of vulnerability early in the season. But the team looked to have found its rhythm...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with