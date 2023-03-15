^

Sports

Yulo back home, ready to promote gymnastics

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 15, 2023 | 11:34am
Yulo back home, ready to promote gymnastics
Carlos Yulo
AFP

MANILA, Philippines – World Cup multiple gold medalist Carlos Edriel Yulo flew back home to the country Tuesday night to personally spread the word of gymnastics to the Filipino youth seeking glory the same way he did in reaching the top.

“He arrived last night (Tuesday),” said Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion Norton, referring to the 22-year-old Filipino star who has raked in three gold in the FIG World Cup Series including two in Baku, Azerbaijan less than a week ago.

The pocket-sized spectacle from Leveriza in Manila will be the main speaker when the GAP launches its grassroots development program Thursday at his old training ground at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex’s Gymnastics Hall in Malate, Manila.

“He came home for our March 17 opening where he will serve as an inspiration to young kids wanting to take up gymnastics,” said Carrion Norton.

Yulo will speak before about a hundred aspiring young gymnasts, who are all eyeing to emulate his success as two-time world champion, three-time Asian titlist and seven-time Southeast Asian Games gold winner.

Carrion Norton said they were forced to move the venue from the training center in Intramuros to the RSMC to accommodate everyone, thanks to the help of the Philippine Sports Commission.

“The fact that we have about 100 grassroots children who want to be gymnasts, we cannot accommodate them in Intramuros as our elite athletes are training there,” said Carrion Norton. “So in as much as the Japanese embassy donated gymnastics equipment for GAP, I asked PSC if our old gymnastics gym can be turned into our grassroots program.”

“But it needed a lot of cleaning, renovation, full of termites, roof licks and rain will easily destroy expensive apparatuses. Luckily, the PSC approved our request,” she added.

Yulo will stay in the country for 13 days and will leave for Japan where he will resume training as he is scheduled to see action in the fourth and final leg of the FIG series slated April 27 to 30 in Cairo, Egypt.

CARLOS YULO

GYMNASTICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pido proposes Fil-fors limit in UAAP

Pido proposes Fil-fors limit in UAAP

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
It’s not a formal proposal yet but newly-reinstated UST men’s basketball head coach Pido Jarencio recently suggested...
Sports
fbtw
Playoff race resumes

Playoff race resumes

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Not all teams that lost its first six games get a chance to contend for a quarterfinal seat.
Sports
fbtw

Kai the new Porzingis?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
The man who came close to bringing Johnny Abarrientos to the NBA over 25 years ago is conjuring visions of opening the door for Kai Sotto to do what he failed to accomplish with the Flying A. 
Sports
fbtw

Goorjian back for World Cup

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
Now that the EASL Champions Week is over, Bay Area Dragons coach Brian Goorjian will focus on his next task. And that’s to pilot Australia to a podium finish at the FIBA World Cup this year.
Sports
fbtw
MPBL returns with brand new season

MPBL returns with brand new season

By Anthony Suntay | 20 hours ago
The country’s top regional basketball league is back as the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League kicked off the OKBet-MPBL...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fiel aims to keep momentum going in PPS Baybay netfest

Fiel aims to keep momentum going in PPS Baybay netfest

1 hour ago
Ma. Caroliean Fiel hopes to ride the momentum of her big two-title romp in Maasin last week as she goes for a reprise in the...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets falter anew; Davis spearheads Lakers in win over Pelicans

Nuggets falter anew; Davis spearheads Lakers in win over Pelicans

1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers got back to winning ways after Sunday’s defeat to the New York Knicks with a comprehensive 123-108...
Sports
fbtw
Marikina nips Bacolod in MPBL

Marikina nips Bacolod in MPBL

1 hour ago
The Marikina Shoemasters unraveled a marvel in Felipe Chavez and clobbered Bacolod City of Smiles, 79-67.
Sports
fbtw
Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup heads to Cambodia

Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup heads to Cambodia

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
The 2023 Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) will be held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia for the first time.
Sports
fbtw
Creamline readies for semis battle sans Alyssa Valdez

Creamline readies for semis battle sans Alyssa Valdez

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Valdez, who has been sidelined all conference long due to injury, will be missing the semis for the first time with the Cool...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with