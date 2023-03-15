^

Marikina nips Bacolod in MPBL

Philstar.com
March 15, 2023 | 11:27am
Marikina has unravelled a new marvel in Felipe Chavez.
MANILA, Philippines – The Marikina Shoemasters unraveled a marvel in Felipe Chavez and clobbered Bacolod City of Smiles, 79-67, on Tuesday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 5th Season at the Batangas City Coliseum.

Not to be outdone, Batangas City Embassy Chill routed Pasay Voyagers, 69-54, in the nightcap to join first game-winner Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines in the leaders' circle of the 29-team league.

With the young Shoemasters trailing the veteran-laden Bacolod up to the third quarter, 51-55, Marikina coach Elvis Tolentino tapped Chavez to preside over their offense.

Chavez, a prized find from Teresa, Rizal, responded by outscoring the entire Bacolod squad, 16-12, in that span and leading the Shoemasters, composed mostly of homegrown players, to the first stunner of the long season that would last till December.

Dubbed "The Elevator" for his uncanny ability to dunk the ball at 5-foot-6, the 23-year-old guard showed his all-around skills with a statistical line of 17 points, seven assists, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in a 23-minute, 30-second stint.

Chavez got ample support from homegrowns Jason Opiso, who posted 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Deo Timajo with 13 points, the same as Rian Narra.

The touted Joe Gomez de Liano ended up with three points and five rebounds in his debut for Marikina, which has produced prolific scorers Yves Sazon and Enzo Joson, both playing for different MPBL teams now.

Bacolod got 15 points from Cantimbuhan and 12 points from Domark Matillano.

Batangas, eager to make up for a disappointing stint in last month's MPBL Preseason Invitationals, buried the Voyagers deep, 60-40, before cruising to the victory that put the Embassy Chill Athletics in the company of inaugural winners Bataan and Quezon Province, Quezon City, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Marikina and Zamboanga, which displayed devastating form in a 98-54 crushing of Valenzuela.

Juneric Baloria led Batangas' balanced attack with 11 points, followed by Rhaffy Octobre and Mark Justibe Dela Virgen with 10 each.

After a break on Wednesday, the MPBL goes to the Muntinlupa Sports Complex on Thursday for another triple-bill pitting Bacoor against Manila at 4 p.m., Negros against Mindoro at 6 p.m. and Paranaque against Muntinlupa at 8 p.m.

