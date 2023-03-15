Creamline readies for semis battle sans Alyssa Valdez

ILOILO CITY — The Creamline Cool Smashers will have to march on without star hitter Alyssa Valdez as it enters the semifinal round of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference slated to begin on Saturday.

Valdez, who has been sidelined all conference long due to injury, will be missing the semis for the first time with the Cool Smashers as she continues to nurse a problem with her knee.

Related Stories Cool Smashers unplug Chargers to end PVL elims

Despite holding out hope that she would eventually make her way back to the rotation, Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses said that they had been preparing for the possibility that Valdez wouldn't be able to recover in time.

"Ah, actually nag-prepare naman kami ng wala si Ly bago mag-start 'yung season. Kasi as of now, hindi pa siya talaga pwede mag-laro. No. 1 priority pa rin 'yung health niya," said Meneses after their four-set victory over the Akari Chargers here on Tuesday.

"So, continuous lang namin 'yung preparation namin sa kada day sa training para ma-improve. Then, let's see kung sino makakalaban namin, kasi may game pa [sa Thursday]. Kung sino 'yung makakalaban namin sa semis," he added.

As for her teammates, co-captain Jia Morado-De Guzman said Valdez continues to guide them through the games even from the sidelines.

Ever since she was forced to take a rest because of her injury, Valdez has been catching the games from the bench and has never faltered in supporting her team in whatever capacity.

"Si Ate Ly naman will always be there kahit wala siya sa loob ng court. She gives us a lot of valuable input and criticisms na makakatulong sa game namin, especially after the third set kanina na we lost. She already gave us things we have to fix at nakatulong naman yun. Kita naman sa loob nung fourth set," said De Guzman.

Creamline will hope to retain their title in the All-Filipino Conference despite Valdez's absence when they begin the semifinals