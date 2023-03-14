Cool Smashers unplug Chargers to end PVL elims

The Cool Smashers locked in their place as the first seed when they drew first blood against the also-ran Chargers.

ILOILO CITY — The Creamline Cool Smashers boosted their momentum going into the semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference as they drubbed the Akari Chargers in four sets, 25-17, 25-22, 27-29, 25-8, to end their elimination round bid at the San Agustin Gymnasium here on Tuesday.

The Cool Smashers, who were first to clinch a spot in the next round, locked in their place as the first seed when they drew first blood against the also-ran Chargers.

Riding the energy of more than 6,000 spectators — most of whom were cheering for the defending champions — the Cool Smashers stymied a spirited attempt by Akari.

But the third set saw the Chargers come roaring back to life as Eli Soyud sparked their offense midway thru the set.

The Chargers then saved multiple match points in an extended set before Dindin Santiago-Manabat and Soyud scored on two off-the-block hits consecutively to take the 29-27 win.

Akari couldn’t ride the momentum into the fourth set as Creamline zoomed to the 23-7 lead after a scorching 9-0 run.

They clinched match point off of a Pau Soriano quick, 25-8.

Creamline thus awaits the result of the final elimination game of the PLDT High Speed Hitters to determine who will be their match up in the best of three semifinals.

A win by PLDT or a loss in five sets will send the F2 Cargo Movers to No. 4 and set them up for a clash with Creamline.

Cool Smashers star hitter Alyssa Valdez has yet to return to the lineup this conference after suffering a knee injury in the previous tournament where Creamline ended up with the bronze.