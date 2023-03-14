^

Palma feeds off energy from Iloilo fans with huge game for Petro Gazz

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 14, 2023 | 7:47pm
PVL Media Bureau

ILOILO CITY – Petro Gazz' Remy Palma dug deep in a pivotal performance for the Angels as they officially pounded their way to the semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference after sweeping the Chery Tiggo Crossovers here at the San Agustin Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Having the rare opportunity of playing out of town this conference, the middle blocker out of FEU said that she drew energy from the thousands-strong crowd.

"Actually until now sobrang overwhelmed pa din ako. Kasi parang ang laki ng crowd, lahat ng tao talaga nag-effort para makapunta dito. So ako naman, personally 'yung mindset ko talaga is to give back. To give back for the people here na 'yung expectations talaga nila na to play our best, to do our best every game," said Palma after the game.

"And lalo na ayun nga, isang malaking laro ito para sa amin, para nga sa coming na semis, para mas maano namin 'yung spot namin. Para maging clear 'yung spot namin sa semis. Ayun, binigay lang din talaga namin 'yung game namin para makuha 'yung today's game," she added.

Petro Gazz was able to finish its elimination round campaign on a four-game win streak with a 6-2 record.

But it was no walk in the park for the Angels, who needed to repel a gritty Crossovers side that needed a win to stay keep their semis hopes alive.

The second set even went longer as Chery was able to save multiple set points in an effort to tie the game at one set apiece.

But Palma and the rest of the Angels were fed off the energy of their supporters in the arena, especially since one of their players — Aiza Maizo-Pontillas — hails from the province.


"Siyempre, sobrang laking tulong ng crowd, kasi parang 'yun nga. Unang-una, pumunta sila dito para makapanood talaga ng magandang laro. So kami parang, kahit maiinit, kahit ano, humanap ka ng way para ma-enjoy pa rin 'yung laro," said Palma.

"Kahit pa ayun nga, may mga nagka-cramps na or what, pero part talaga ng game 'yun eh. So, siguro wala namang ibang gustong gawin kung hindi rin, yun nga — always 'yung reminder sa amin ni coach na to have a cheerful heart. When you have a cheerful heart, you can play at your best. Siguro nagiging automatic na lang," she continued.

The Angels are now assured of the No. 2 spot in the standings as top-seeded Creamline leads Akari 1-0 as of press time. But Petro Gazz will need to wait for the result of PLDT's game against the also-ran Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Thursday to determine their opponent in the best-of-three semifinals.

The semis begin on Saturday, March 18, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

