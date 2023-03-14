Golden Tigresses seek to prolong Blue Eaglesâ€™ misery

Golden Tigresses seek to prolong Blue Eagles’ misery

Games Wednesday

(Filoil EcoOil Center, San Juan)

9 a.m. – UE vs FEU (men’s)

11 a.m. – UE vs FEU (women’s)

3 p.m. – UST vs ADMU (women’s)

5 p.m. – UST vs ADMU (men’s)

MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas aims to stay inside the magic four while Ateneo is out to snap its rare skid as they collide in a crucial UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament tussle at the Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

Tip-off is at 3 p.m. with the Golden Tigresses eyeing to add to the piling woes of the Blue Eagles, who are in a three-game skid to fall way out of the Final Four picture nearing the close of the first round.

UST is clinging to fourth spot at 3-2 next to leaders La Salle (5-0), Adamson (4-1) and reigning champion National University (4-1), while perennial contender Ateneo lags behind with a lone win in four matches.

Odds are on the Eya Laure-led Growling Tigresses to clip the Blue Eagles’ wings following a sweet rebound against University of the Philippines, 25-17, 25-23, 25-20, after bowing to the Lady Falcons.

UST absorbed a shocking 25-15, 25-17, 25-19, sweep against Adamson, which also blanked Ateneo in a 25-18, 25-23- 25-19 win to loom as a sudden contender along with Season 84 finalists NU and La Salle.

Against the Golden Tigresses, whom they beat for the Season 81 championship before the pandemic, the Faith Nispero-backed Blue Eagles are bent on finally rediscovering their fiery form to get back on contention.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University (2-3) likewise seeks to stay in the running for a Final Four spot when it takes on winless University of the (0-5) at 11 a.m.

UST and Ateneo with FEU and UE also lock horns in the men’s division at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.