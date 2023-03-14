Golden Tigresses seek to prolong Blue Eaglesâ€™ misery

^

Golden Tigresses seek to prolong Blue Eagles’ misery

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 14, 2023 | 4:28pm
Eya Laure
UAAP

Games Wednesday
(Filoil EcoOil Center, San Juan)

9 a.m. – UE vs FEU (men’s)
11 a.m. – UE vs FEU (women’s)
3 p.m. – UST vs ADMU (women’s)
5 p.m. – UST vs ADMU (men’s)

MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas aims to stay inside the magic four while Ateneo is out to snap its rare skid as they collide in a crucial UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament tussle at the Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

Tip-off is at 3 p.m. with the Golden Tigresses eyeing to add to the piling woes of the Blue Eagles, who are in a three-game skid to fall way out of the Final Four picture nearing the close of the first round.

UST is clinging to fourth spot at 3-2 next to leaders La Salle (5-0), Adamson (4-1) and reigning champion National University (4-1), while perennial contender Ateneo lags behind with a lone win in four matches.

Odds are on the Eya Laure-led Growling Tigresses to clip the Blue Eagles’ wings following a sweet rebound against University of the Philippines, 25-17, 25-23, 25-20, after bowing to the Lady Falcons.

UST absorbed a shocking 25-15, 25-17, 25-19, sweep against Adamson, which also blanked Ateneo in a 25-18, 25-23- 25-19 win to loom as a sudden contender along with Season 84 finalists NU and La Salle.

Against the Golden Tigresses, whom they beat for the Season 81 championship before the pandemic, the Faith Nispero-backed Blue Eagles are bent on finally rediscovering their fiery form to get back on contention.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University (2-3) likewise seeks to stay in the running for a Final Four spot when it takes on winless University of the (0-5) at 11 a.m.

UST and Ateneo with FEU and UE also lock horns in the men’s division at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.

Kai the new Porzingis?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
The man who came close to bringing Johnny Abarrientos to the NBA over 25 years ago is conjuring visions of opening the door for Kai Sotto to do what he failed to accomplish with the Flying A. 
Fajardo out with MCL injury

Fajardo out with MCL injury

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
San Miguel Beer’s bid in the PBA Governors’ Cup took a huge blow after six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo was sidelined...
The Big J

By Lito A. Tacujan | 17 hours ago
They come cascading from the nosebleed section of the coliseum into the parquet floor of the court, rolling in uncanny rhythmic cadence with accent on every syllable.
Manila Stars, Super Rangers, Forza, Tuloy stay unbeaten in 7s football tourney

Manila Stars, Super Rangers, Forza, Tuloy stay unbeaten in 7s football tourney

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
The opposition is falling by the wayside. It is becoming increasingly clear that the AIA 7s Football Tournament will come...
Adamson super rookie named UAAP volleyball Player of the Week

Adamson super rookie named UAAP volleyball Player of the Week

5 hours ago
Trisha Tubu steered the Adamson Lady Falcons to back-to-back wins last week to tighten their grip on the second spot in the...
MPBL returns with brand new season

MPBL returns with brand new season

By Anthony Suntay | 15 minutes ago
The country’s top regional basketball league is back as the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League kicked off the OKBet-MPBL...
Malixi, Avaricio, Uy to open fiery ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic hostilities

Malixi, Avaricio, Uy to open fiery ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic hostilities

1 hour ago
Chanelle Avaricio is hoping to turn her eagerness into a winning attack as she tries to match or surpass her three-leg victory...
24 teams to strut wares in NBTC cagefest

24 teams to strut wares in NBTC cagefest

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Led by reigning champion National U-Nazareth School, 24 squads featuring eight international teams duke it out in the anticipated...
Pros ready for tough outing in ICTSI Negros

Pros ready for tough outing in ICTSI Negros

1 hour ago
Premium will be on accuracy and the knack to face to terrors lurking on the tricky Marapara greens as the ICTSI Negros Occidental...
MPBL: Nueva Ecija blows out Laguna; Bulacan, Quezon City post wins

MPBL: Nueva Ecija blows out Laguna; Bulacan, Quezon City post wins

3 hours ago
Defending champion Nueva Ecija and returning Bulacan took contrasting victory routes in the MPBL 5th Season.
