MPBL: Nueva Ecija blows out Laguna; Bulacan, Quezon City post wins

MANILA, Philippines – Defending champion Nueva Ecija and returning Bulacan took contrasting victory routes in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 5th Season at the Star Arena in Baliwag, Bulacan on Monday night.

The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards flaunted their depth in a 97-70 rout of the Laguna Heroes while the Bulacan Kuyas banked on Levi Dela Cruz's heroics to nip the Sarangani Marlins, 75-73, and gain a share of the early lead in the 29-team league.

Out to prove that they're still the team to beat, the Rice Vanguards employed their vaunted trapping defense to pull away in the third quarter, 67-55, and never let up to post their biggest spread in the final buzzer.

All of the 15 players fielded by coach Jerson Cabiltes scored, with John Bryon Villarias showing the way with 17 points, seven rebounds, six steals and six assists. He was supported by Renz Palma with 11 points and fellow gunner Jonathan Uyloan with 10.

Nueva Ecija, which lost to Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines in the 2023 MPBL Preseason Invitational final last month, also got 9 points each from Michael Juico and Stephen Siruma.

Laguna got 16 points from Francis Camacho and 14 apiece from Paolo Pontejos and Ivan Villanueva.

The 5-foot-7 Dela Cruz made the game's last four points, the last two on a steal off Jeff Comia with 12.7 seconds left as the Bulacan Kuyas frustrated the Srangani Marlins, who led at 66-58 in the fourth quarter.

Jerick Nacpil earned best player honors for Bulacan with 23 points and 5 rebounds. Dela Cruz, Daniel de Guzman and Buenaventura Raflores with eight points each.

Sarangani nearly got a triple-double from John Jordan Sta. Ana with 12 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. The Marlins also drew 11 points from Danny Marilao, Nemesis Dela Cruz and Comia and 10 from John Dominguez Monteclaro.

Quezon City Gaz N Go thwarted the Bicol Volcanoes, 85-81, in the opener to share top spot with Nueva Ecija, Bulacan and inaugural day winners Bataan Risers and the Quezon Huskers.

The MPBL goes to the Batangas City Coliseum on Tuesday with a triple-bill pitting Zamboanga against Valenzuela at 4 p.m., Marikina against Bacolod at 6 p.m. and Pasay against Batangas City at 8 p.m.