Adamson super rookie named UAAP volleyball Player of the Week

Philstar.com
March 14, 2023 | 12:12pm
Adamson super rookie named UAAP volleyball Player of the Week
Adamson's Trisha Tubu
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines – For the second straight week, a super rookie has showcased an outstanding performance in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

Trisha Tubu steered the Adamson Lady Falcons to back-to-back wins last week to tighten their grip on the second spot in the tournament with a 4-1 record, just behind the still-perfect De La Salle Lady Spikers (5-0).

Adamson's neophyte averaged 18.0 points per game in their twin victories – enough to earn the Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week presented by San Miguel Corporation and Philippine Sports Commission with MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival, and Jockey as minor sponsors.

She is the second rookie to get the citation after La Salle's Angel Canino, who had a solid debut week in the collegiate tournament.

Tubu, who has been creating a buzz since her stint with the Lady Falcons in the offseason, poured in 13 points, highlighted by three blocks, in their surprisingly comfortable 25-15, 25-17, 25-19 win over the UST Golden Tigresses on March 8.

The win also dampened the euphoria in the UST side, after their upset win against the defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs.

The Lady Falcons quickly followed it with another victory on March 12 as they pummeled the skidding Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-18, 25-23, 25-19, to extend their winning run to three.

Tubu was once again relentless in offense, hammering 22 attacks in just 39 attempts for a 23-point performance against the Blue Eagles.

Despite the already impressive outings, the Lady Falcon teased that there is more to expect from her as the season progresses.

"Nag-i-enjoy lang po kami lagi sa game. Lagi rin po akong nire-remind ng coaches and teammates ko na maglaro lang and marami pa po akong kayang gawin. Yun ang sinasabi nila palagi sa akin," Tubu said after their win over Ateneo.

Even Adamson head coach Jerry Yee had nothing but praises for his super rookie. In one interview, Yee issued a stern warning to other teams about Tubu.

"Lagot kayo rookie lang yan," Yee quipped after their victory over Far Eastern University in their third match of the season. "So may mga playing years pa siya. I'm very happy na bumalik siya to help us out. Ang laking tulong."

Tubu beat her teammate Kate Santiago, NU's Alyssa Solomon and Sheena Toring, and La Salle's Thea Gagate and Angel Canino for the weekly citation.








