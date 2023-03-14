^

Fans bond over volleyball as PVL heads to Iloilo

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 14, 2023 | 9:57am
Fans bond over volleyball as PVL heads to Iloilo
Members of Creamline's Jema Galanza's fans club JG Community International hold up a banner supporting the volleyball star at the Iloilo International Airport on Monday evening.
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

ILOILO — The Philippine volleyball community has made its way to Iloilo City as the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) is set to play two matches of the All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday at the San Agustin Gymnasium here.

In its penultimate play date of elimination games, the PVL brought a blockbuster double-header between the Petro Gazz Angels and the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, and the Akari Chargers and the Creamline Cool Smashers as a treat to its fans in the province.

But it won't just be Illongos who get to enjoy the action as some fans also flew all the way from Manila to continue to support their favorite volleyball players in person.

Philstar.com caught up with fans of Creamline's Jema Galanza at Iloilo International Airport Monday evening as they made their way from the Metro to the City of Love.

"[It's] one way to support Jema lang din kasi meron kaming something na nakita sa kanya. Worth it naman siya na supportahan talaga and siya rin isa sa mga reason kung bakit din nagbond yung friendship ng group namin," said "JG Community International" member "Eds", who was also with another member "Pong".

The group even had tarpulins ready to flaunt at the venue to express their support for the former Adamson University standout.

Even as they hope for another big win for the Cool Smashers, who are already assured of their slot in the semifinal round, Galanza's supporters are simply there for the ride — no matter what the result.

"Alam naman namin lagi kang magaling so kahit ano man result ng laro mo nandito lang kami para supportahan ka," Eds said when asked for their message for Galanza.

The Cool Smashers battle the Chargers in the main game at 6:30 p.m. while Chery Tiggo and Petro Gazz start the action at 4 p.m.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
