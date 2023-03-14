Manila Stars, Super Rangers, Forza, Tuloy stay unbeaten in 7s football tourney

MANILA, Philippines – The opposition is falling by the wayside. It is becoming increasingly clear that the AIA 7s Football Tournament will come down to the Manila Stars and Super Rangers.

The former blasted sister city squad Manila Lopsy FC, 6-2, while the latter shut out Manila Digger, 3-0, in men’s Division One seven-a-side football last Sunday at the McKinley Hill Stadium in Taguig.

Both teams now tote a 5-0 record and their upcoming battle on Sunday, March 19, is keenly awaited. Super Rangers have a goal difference of plus-19 while Manila Stars own a plus-11.

Other results saw Africa United pip Black Amigos, 3-2. Sino FC, which looked like a cinch to grab the crown from last season but has since fallen under the radar, likewise collected three points and a clean sheet, 3-0, versus Maharlika Manila.

Sino FC is right behind the top two squads with a 3-1 record and a plus-9 in goal difference.

Last campaign, it looked like Sino FC was the team to beat as they were undefeated heading into the playoffs. But they crashed in the knockout rounds. With the focus on Super Rangers, Sino FC has glided stealthily like a shark. Boasting of a stingy defense, they grind out wins. However, they aren’t their old prolific selves.

In men’s Division Two, Forza is likewise unscathed at 4-0. This past weekend, they dumped on Maharlika Manila, 6-2.

Over at men’s Division Three, Tuloy FC is leading the way with a 5-0 slate. This past weekend, they found the back of the net four times to the one goal of Komrads FC.

They have scored an astounding 34 goals while conceding a mere seven.