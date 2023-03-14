Filipinas coach optimistic with decent showing in Laos

ILOILO CITY — Philippine women's Under-20 head coach Nahuel Arrarte expressed satisfaction after his team's second-place finish in the first round of the AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification recently held in Vientiane, Laos.

Though missing out on the next round because only the winners of each group go through, Arrarte had nothing but good things to say of the young Filipinas, who were able to compete against more established programs.

“It was a great experience for the players to see what’s required to compete at this level,” said Arrarte.

“This group of players adapted and implemented a fighting spirit that sometimes takes years to achieve. Within two weeks they competed and beat a team that has been together for several months and has a long history of good youth programs,” he added.

Save for a hiccup when they lost their opening game 6-nil to powerhouse China, the U-20 Filipinas showed tremendous promise in their next two games — eking out a win and a draw against Laos and Hong Kong, respectively.

Arrarte, who serves as an assistant to Filipinas head coach Alen Stajcic, applauded the youngsters' resilience especially as both matches saw the Filipinas down to 10 women at different points in the game.

"The loss (to China) made the team stronger," Arrarte said. "The mentality shown when we lost Kaiya (Jota) seven minutes into the game against Laos and to be able to win and want to score more was outstanding. And again to come back against Hong Kong and pushing for the win with one less player shows the character of the group. The girls really took on board and lived the words Laban and Para Sa Bayan."

The tournament set the tone for the future of the youth program as their stint saw the first time that the Filipinas won in the youth competition in more than a decade.

Still, Arrarte aims higher for the next generation of Philippine women's football as they look to establish a pipeline of future Filipinas stars.

“We don’t want to just compete in tournaments, we want to get to a point where we are winning tournaments, we want to beat higher ranked nations and make youth World Cups,” said Arrarte. With adequate time, a collective approach and support we truly believe it can be achieved.”