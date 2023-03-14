Squires near NCAA juniors crown

MANILA, Philippines — Letran moved on the cusp of ending a 22-year title drought with a 85-81 win over CSB-La Salle Green Hills in Game One of the NCAA juniors basketball title series at the San Andres Sports Complex yesterday.

After missing their first 17 three-pointers in the first three periods, the Squires found their rhythm in the final quarter, going 4-of-7 to break the backs of the Greenies.

June Silorio had a career-high 27 points, seven rebounds and three assists while Andy Gemao was also solid for Letran with 21 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

The Squires go for the jugular in Game 2 at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at the same venue. Letran last won the high school crown in 2001 behind Jay-R Reyes.

It was Gemao’s breakaway dunk at the 6:37 mark that sparked the Squires’ 13-4 run and shattered the game’s final deadlock at 72-72.

George Diamante also shone for Letran with 12 points, 17 boards, five assists and four blocks.