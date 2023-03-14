^

Sports

Squires near NCAA juniors crown

The Philippine Star
March 14, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Letran moved on the cusp of ending a 22-year title drought with a 85-81 win over CSB-La Salle Green Hills in Game One of the NCAA juniors basketball title series at the San Andres Sports Complex yesterday.

After missing their first 17 three-pointers in the first three periods, the Squires found their rhythm in the final quarter, going 4-of-7 to break the backs of the Greenies.
June Silorio had a career-high 27 points, seven rebounds and three assists while Andy Gemao was also solid for Letran with 21 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

The Squires go for the jugular in Game 2 at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at the same venue.  Letran last won the high school crown in 2001 behind Jay-R Reyes.

It was Gemao’s breakaway dunk at the 6:37 mark that sparked the Squires’ 13-4 run and shattered the game’s final deadlock at 72-72.
George Diamante also shone for Letran with 12 points, 17 boards, five assists and four blocks.

LETRAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dvalishvili, Volkov dispatch foes in brutal UFC Fight Night

Dvalishvili, Volkov dispatch foes in brutal UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
Merab Dvalishvili kept his word.
Sports
fbtw
Multi-title tourney marks Smart Giga Arena's 1st anniversary

Multi-title tourney marks Smart Giga Arena's 1st anniversary

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
The country's first esports platform, Smart Giga Arena, is set to celebrate its first anniversary with the Anniversary Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Double gold by yulo

Double gold by yulo

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
For the second time in two days, the Philippine flag was raised inside the gymnasium on a cold Sunday afternoon in Baku,...
Sports
fbtw
PFL leader Kaya notches 3rd straight win

PFL leader Kaya notches 3rd straight win

10 hours ago
National team standout Jarvey Gayoso netted his eighth goal of the season as Kaya FC Iloilo continued its stellar run with...
Sports
fbtw
NCAA Player of the Week Doguna steers Lady Pirates back to win column

NCAA Player of the Week Doguna steers Lady Pirates back to win column

13 hours ago
Joan Doguna was at the forefront of Lyceum during their two-game winning streak.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fajardo out with MCL injury

Fajardo out with MCL injury

By Olmin Leyba | 2 hours ago
San Miguel Beer’s bid in the PBA Governors’ Cup took a huge blow after six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo was sidelined...
Sports
fbtw
Marcos Jr. to Yulo: Keep making history&nbsp;

Marcos Jr. to Yulo: Keep making history 

By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
President Marcos greeted Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo yesterday for winning two gold medals – men’s parallel bars...
Sports
fbtw
PVL brings action to Iloilo&nbsp;

PVL brings action to Iloilo 

2 hours ago
Chery Tiggo tries to keep its semis hopes alive when it meets Petro Gazz today in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino...
Sports
fbtw

CPS, DLSU-Lipa rule U18 volley

2 hours ago
California Precision Sports was a class act while De La Salle-Lipa went the extra mile to rule the PNVF Under-18 Championships at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum last Sunday.
Sports
fbtw

Young guns make ICTSI debut

2 hours ago
A crew of young turks will make their first foray in the big league as they vie in the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic presented by MORE Power beginning tomorrow at the Marapara Golf and Country Club in Bacolod...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with