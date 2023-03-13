^

Sports

Dvalishvili, Volkov dispatch foes in brutal UFC Fight Night

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 13, 2023 | 4:03pm
Dvalishvili, Volkov dispatch foes in brutal UFC Fight Night
Merab Dvalishvili celebrates his win.
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – Merab Dvalishvili kept his word.

After a contentious war of words in the months — over a year even — leading up to UFC Fight Night last February 12, the Georgian mixed martial arts fighter bested Russian counterpart Petr Yan via unanimous decision (the three judges all scored it 50-45 for Dvalishvili) at the Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

Both bantamweights exploded out of their corners when signaled to begin the fight — an indication of the dislike between the two.

Eventually, Yan opted to occasionally snipe with his jabs, but Dvalishvili was relentless in pressing forward.

Not only did the Georgian land more punches than his Russian foe, but he also racked up a record 49 takedown events.

As a result, Dvalishvili earned the unanimous decision and exclaimed, "I am so proud now! It was very personal for me, but I tried so hard to keep it professional. And now, I was able to show my work. Petr called me 'zero'. Who's 'zero' now?! My style is difficult, I welcome anybody!"

Prior to the match, Dvalishvili made his press conference political when he scored Yan’s country for invading his country back in 2014. The Georgian has been vocal of his support for Ukraine in this time of Russian invasion. Although Yan has made statements for peace between Russia and Ukraine, Dvalishvili was having none of it. 

In the other co-main event between another pair of Eastern European neighbors that have dislike for each another, eighth-ranked Russian Alexander Volkov and No. 14 Alexandr Romanov went right to work in their co-main event bout. 

Romanov made Volkov defend the takedown early but got punished for it. Volkov landed a damaging right hand, and the referee called off the action due to unanswered ground and pound at the 2:16 mark of the first round. 

 
Volkov scored his 24th KO and said, "I knew he was going to use all his strength in that takedown so I had to keep moving forward. I'd like to thank everyone who helped me with my wrestling. I'm ready for whoever UFC gives me. Call me out!"

The Fight of the Night went to Vitor Petrino versus Anton Turkalj. The former won via unanimous decision in the main cards.

The Performance of the Night was awarded to Davey Grant who submitted Raphael Assuncao with a reverse triangle choke at the 4:43 mark of the third round.

A co-Performance of the Night awardee was Bruno Silva, who got the job done against Tyson Nam with a rear-naked choke at 1:23 of the second round.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

MMA

UFC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Double gold by yulo

Double gold by yulo

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
For the second time in two days, the Philippine flag was raised inside the gymnasium on a cold Sunday afternoon in Baku,...
Sports
fbtw
NCAA Player of the Week Doguna steers Lady Pirates back to win column

NCAA Player of the Week Doguna steers Lady Pirates back to win column

4 hours ago
Joan Doguna was at the forefront of Lyceum during their two-game winning streak.
Sports
fbtw

NCAA Jrs. title series on

16 hours ago
Letran eyes its first championship in 22 years while La Salle Greenhills shoots for its first crown in five years when they kick off the best-of-three NCAA Season 98 Junior basketball title series today at the San...
Sports
fbtw
Aby Mara&ntilde;o retires from national team duty

Aby Maraño retires from national team duty

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Maraño, who served as the team's skipper since the 2018 Asian Games, made her decision public on Instagram and confirmed...
Sports
fbtw
Quiban rallies to tie Tabuena at 21st; Aussie wins in playoff

Quiban rallies to tie Tabuena at 21st; Aussie wins in playoff

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Justin Quiban charged back with one of the day’s two best rounds of 64 although he posted his explosive card in bogey-free...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Multi-title tourney marks Smart Giga Arena's 1st anniversary

Multi-title tourney marks Smart Giga Arena's 1st anniversary

By Michelle Lojo | 43 minutes ago
The country's first esports platform, Smart Giga Arena, is set to celebrate its first anniversary with the Anniversary Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Dvalishvili, Volkov dispatch foes in brutal UFC Fight Night

Dvalishvili, Volkov dispatch foes in brutal UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 48 minutes ago
Merab Dvalishvili kept his word.
Sports
fbtw
PFL leader Kaya notches 3rd straight win

PFL leader Kaya notches 3rd straight win

56 minutes ago
National team standout Jarvey Gayoso netted his eighth goal of the season as Kaya FC Iloilo continued its stellar run with...
Sports
fbtw
High five for Matsuyama as Scheffler joins illustrious company with stunning Players win

High five for Matsuyama as Scheffler joins illustrious company with stunning Players win

2 hours ago
Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama enjoyed his career best finish at The Players Championship with a solo fifth on Sunday as American...
Sports
fbtw
UNTV Cup: Judiciary, AFP increase hopes for outright semis berths

UNTV Cup: Judiciary, AFP increase hopes for outright semis berths

2 hours ago
Judiciary and Armed Forces of the Philippines scored contrasting wins and earned at least a playoff for a semis berth in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with