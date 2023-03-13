Crossovers seek to keep PVL semis hopes alive

Games Tuesday

(San Agustin Gymnasium, Iloilo City)

4 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs Petro Gazz

6:30 p.m. – Akari vs Creamline

MANILA, Philippines – Chery Tiggo fights for dear semifinal life as it clashes with early semis entrant Petro Gazz when the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference goes to the San Agustin Gymnasium in Iloilo City on Tuesday.

Hanging by a thread at No. 5 with a 4-3 record, the Crossovers will bring everything to the table as they gun for nothing less than a win over the Angels, owners of a 5-2 record who have already secured a spot in the best-of-three phase regardless of the result of their 4 p.m. duel because of the latter’s superior tiebreak.

Apart from a win, Chery Tiggo is also hoping and praying PLDT, who is clinging to the No. 4 spot with a 5-2 mark at the moment, drops its final elimination round outing against an already-ran Choco Mucho (2-5) on Thursday at the PhilSports Arena that would force a tie for the last seat.

And then all bets are off as the one with the higher tiebreak snatches the last ticket to the semis bus.

Chery Tiggo coach and manager Aaron Velez hopes they’re the one riding it.

“We’ll just think of trying to do our part and nothing else,” said Velez.

For last year’s Reinforced Conference MVP Mylene Paat, it’s now or never.

“We really want to play in the semis, we’ll do our best to win,” said Paat following its 25-21, 25-19, 25-19 smashing of Choco Mucho last Thursday in Pasig where she went on a 25-point tear.

In the main offering, Creamline (6-1) squares off with Akari (2-5) in a non-bearing showdown at 6:30 p.m.