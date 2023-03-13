^

NCAA Player of the Week Doguna steers Lady Pirates back to win column

Philstar.com
March 13, 2023 | 12:11pm
NCAA Player of the Week Doguna steers Lady Pirates back to win column
NCAA / GMA

MANILA, Philippines – After absorbing two losses last week, Lyceum of the Philippines University returned to its winning ways, bouncing back in the third week of the NCAA Season 98 women’s volleyball tournament to get in the thick of the Final Four race. 

The Lady Pirates pulled off a convincing win over Emilio Aguinaldo College, 23-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23 on Tuesday, followed by a clean sweep against San Beda University, 25-20, 25-16, 28-26 on Sunday to improve their record to 5-2 and move to third place in the ladder alongside Mapua University.

During that two-game winning streak, Joan Doguna was at the forefront of Lyceum, scoring 18 points built on 12 attacks and six aces laced with 15 excellent digs against the Lady Generals. She followed it with a 13-point, 11-dig performance in their next game, ending the Lady Red Spikers’ semi finals hopes in the process.

With the impressive showing from Doguna, she earned the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week recognition presented by San Miguel Corporation and Philippine Sports Commission, as well as minor sponsors MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival and Jockey.

Doguna edged out Jade Gentapa of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, KJ Dionisio of San Sebastian College-Recoletos, and Marianne Padillon of Arellano University for the weekly honors decided and deliberated by scribes regularly covering the league. 

It was a week to remember for the Lady Pirates where they went unbeaten, but for Doguna it is just a reminder that they need to double the work to achieve their goal.

“Masaya po pero hindi pa rin kami kampante, kailangan pa din namin pagtrabahuhan para makuha po namin 'yung goal namin,” she said.

Doguna and Lyceum will look to bring this momentum in the penultimate week of the elimination round as they are set to face Colegio de San Juan de Letran and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA in their final two games.

LADY PIRATES

LYCEUM

NCAA

SPORTS

VOLLEYBALL
