Quiban rallies to tie Tabuena at 21st; Aussie wins in playoff

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 13, 2023 | 9:53am
Justin Quiban of the Philippines walks to the first green during the First Round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 22, 2021 in Blaine, Minnesota.
David Berding / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Quiban charged back with one of the day’s two best rounds of 64 although he posted his explosive card in bogey-free fashion as he came from out of nowhere to tie Miguel Tabuena at 22nd in the International Series Thailand in Hua Hin Sunday.

Aussie Wade Ormsby, meanwhile, closed out with a 65 then nipped local ace Chonlatit Chuenboonngam in sudden death to snare the crown on a 20-under 268 total at the Black Mountain Golf Club.

The Thai turned in the other eight-under card that featured nine birdies against a bogey, to force a playoff in the $2 million championship which served as the fifth of this year’s Asian Tour.

Earlier, Quiban looked headed for a so-so finish after starting out at tied 58th. But he birdied the first three holes then rattled four more birdies at the back to submit a sterling 33-32 round.

Although he missed five fairways, Quiban flashed a near-impeccable iron game as he reached regulation 17 times and finished with 29 putts.

Tabuena, meanwhile, rebounded from a mishap on No. 2 with birdies on Nos. 4, 6, 8 and 10 but yielded a stroke on the 12th and scrambled for four pars in the last seven holes to save a 70 and share of 22nd place with Quiban and four others at 14-under 274.

Unlike Quiban, Tabuena wrestled with his irons, missing the greens seven times but made up for the struggle with superb putting, finishing with 26 putts.

Tabuena, Angelo Que and Lloyd Go, meanwhile, head to India for the next Asian Tour leg, the DGC Open at the Delhi Golf Club starting Thursday where Quiban is on the reserved list.

Micah Shin, on the other hand, shot a second straight 67 and missed joining the playoff at 269 for joint third with Korean Yeong Su Kim, who rallied with a 66.

